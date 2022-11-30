Home Get a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse for your Mac and save $39
Get a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse for your Mac and save $39

Black Friday may be over, but the deals are still rolling in. And if you bought a new Mac mini or MacBook this weekend, we’ve got a great one for you today: Amazon is selling the Magic mouse

and Magic keyboard
for $69 ($10 off) and $100 ($29 off) today, a combined savings of $39 and the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022. Magic trackpad
is also on sale for $115 ($14 off).

Apple’s Magic Mouse is a great accessory for any Mac, with a large multi-touch surface and low profile, while the Magic Keyboard has thin keys and a comfortable ergonomic design with a full numeric keypad. Both devices have white-and-silver designs and charge via Lightning.

We rarely see sales of Apple’s Mac accessories – especially not at the same time – so if you’re looking for a snazzy new keyboard and mouse for your setup, grab them before prices skyrocket again.

