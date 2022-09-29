Get a grip! The VERY entitled people who need a reality check

Many customers don’t hold back when it comes to posting bad reviews online – but some are so bizarre they’re laughable.

People from all over the world have shared the most valid reviews they have seen online and Bored Panda collected them into a fun gallery.

Examples included Jason, from Cardiff, declaring online that a bar was a ‘rip off’ when it hadn’t even opened yet.

Another customer left a one-star review for a restaurant because she had to pay for the food after she expected them to be ‘grateful for free advertising’ on her Instagram.

Here, Femail rounds up the funniest and most absurd reviews…

World record! This person, from an unknown location, thought over an hour was a ‘ridiculously long wait’ for a last-minute 63-foot subway ride from Subway

Illegal! This person from the United States left a one-star review after a gun store wouldn’t sell her a firearm for her relative who apparently has a felony conviction

Eggs from cows? This confused customer left a bad review after they thought eggs were dairy, but the seller gave them a lesson in food products

Oops! Another confused customer didn’t realize the sushi was supposed to be raw fish and left a bad review saying they will contact the ‘healthy department’

Yikes! This entitled parent wants zoo staff to ‘relieve’ elephants so her three-year-old doesn’t ask questions

Sensitive spirits beware! This person left a bad review after a bakery had ‘a satanic aura’ and said they felt ‘under attack’ at the place

Affected: This eligible customer, from an unknown location, left a one-star review for a restaurant because she had to pay for the food after she expected them to be ‘grateful for free advertising’ on her Instagram

Maggot! This person got caught bad by a restaurant manager after they gave a 1-star Yelp review to many restaurants

Garbage took itself out! This doctor hit back at a disgruntled customer who left a bad review after he was previously told to wear a mask

This customer from the Caribbean left a one-star review after no one would come out to help with an electrical problem during Hurricane Dorian