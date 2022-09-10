‘Get a dog up ya!’: Brisbane Lions star Cam Rayner’s father GOES OFF in wild celebrations

<!–

Never underestimate a Queenslander’s unbridled passion.

The sporting world got a taste of what winning means to those north of the border after Brisbane Lion Cam Rayner’s father was spotted in the barns following the club’s epic win over the Melbourne Demons.

The Lions hadn’t won an AFL final game at the MCG since 2014 and were not given much hope of overthrowing the reigning prime ministers in their own backyard.

But after falling into a 22-point gap, the Lions flipped a switch and outran the Demons for an emphatic win and a chance to reach another grand finale.

As Channel Seven reported, Brian Taylor walked into the barn to find a player to interview.

He was stunned by the sight of Rayner’s boilermaker’s father screaming his face off, ending a series of roaring celebrations with the Queensland phrase, ‘get a dog up ya!’

Cam Rayner of the Lions shrugs for a tackle from Jake Bowey of the Melbourne Demons

The term is innocent, being ordinary is a jovial instruction to take and drink your alcoholic beverage in celebration.

A stunned Taylor asked Lions star Daniel Rich who the flamboyant dude was partying in the middle of the barns.

“That’s Cam Rayner’s old man, a little passion there,” he said.

“He loves it, big Johnny Raynor.”

Rayner missed the elimination final win over Richmond by suspension and returned to play a key role in the win over the Demons with 12 possessions and five tackles.

It was a great night of celebration for all Brisbane Lions players and fans and young star Darcy Wilmot also took those celebrations to the next level.

As the players looked forward to returning to the barns, the 19-year-old still ran furiously along the border to celebrate with Lions fans and cheer on the remaining Dees supporters.

Wilmot quickly emerges as one of the stories of the finals, playing in his second ever AFL game and registering 15 disposals and four tackles in the huge win.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” he told AFL.com.au.

This boy knows how to party. Darcy Wilmot takes off after their win over the Dees

“To be with the bunch of guys you work so hard with just means everything to us, the fans and our football club. It’s absolutely unreal. I can’t put it into words.

“I just wanted to go out and play footy. I love playing footy so playing at the highest level has always been my dream. It’s my personality not to shy away from it and to keep it simple. I knew what I had to do and I stuck to it.

“That (the goal) was unreal. I just tried to stay really calm, but as soon as I stepped on it, I turned around and wanted to celebrate with my teammates. I heard someone say ‘Give it to the crowd’ so I got up. The crowd was unreal. I absolutely loved the atmosphere. You couldn’t dream about it.