Get 78% off this sleek cordless vacuum that handles even the toughest messes easily and quickly

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Take your cleaning routine to the next level with a high-tech vacuum cleaner that makes cleanup a breeze – all for a serious discount. The UMLo cordless vacuum cleaner is currently $175.98, a whopping 78% off its original list price of $797.98.

If the price alone hasn’t added you to the cart, you might be tempted by its proven ability to tackle even the most stubborn build-up with ease. After all, managing clutter shouldn’t be a problem, and this sleek and stylish home cleaning companion more than lives up to the challenge.

Get rid of any clutter in your home (or even your car) quickly with a cordless vacuum cleaner now discounted to $175.98. You save $622 off the original price! This cleverly designed device is equipped with all the tools you need to remove everything from dirt to pet hair in seconds. It empties with a quick push of a button and features a handy LED panel for easy operation. Store

“This is a very nice, powerful vacuum stick,” says one Amazon shopper. ‘Cleans floors very well, even at the lowest speed. You just need to kick it into second gear for picking up dog food. A very well thought out machine.’

No matter what the source of your mess is, be it pet hair, dirt or crumbs, this reliable vacuum will catch it all and provide up to 60 minutes of continuous run time. With three available modes, it can effortlessly handle light dirt and large build-up. It helps that there’s serious power behind it, with a 400W brushless motor and an impressive 70,000 RPM spin speed.

The UMLo cordless vacuum cleaner takes your cleaning routine to the next level with its powerful motor and multiple tools that can tackle clutter anywhere in your home.

That means the serious mess your kid left on the kitchen floor will be a distant memory in just seconds. The dirt that your trusty furry friend has tracked down inside won’t linger all over the house. Even the clutter on your keyboard and the clutter created by the little things in the back seat of the car can be easily solved with this versatile device.

‘I have a heavy/fluffy rug in my attic that I vacuum once a week’, reports a buyer. ‘WOW! I was immediately impressed when the dust container started to fill with a significant amount of dust. That proved to me that my purchase was the right one.’

It is also designed to work efficiently on a variety of surfaces, from carpet to tile to hardwood. All that dirt has to go somewhere, and this thoughtfully designed device sucks it straight into a spacious trash can that you can empty with a quick push of a button.

In addition, the UMLo cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with all the extra attachments you need to tackle every mess imaginable, including regular and mini-sized brush heads, a 2-in-1 brush and a crevice tool.

The handy LED display makes it easy to operate the vacuum, set the desired power mode and monitor battery life.

Like any good 21st century vacuum cleaner, the LED display provides all the important details. With a quick glance, you can determine the battery level, get an alert if the filter is clogged, and turn it on or off with a simple tap.

Perhaps most impressive for anyone who has ever lugged a heavy vacuum cleaner up and down stairs or around the house, this handy device isn’t bulky or difficult to maneuver. With a flexible LED brush and an unobtrusive head, it’s just as easy to clean tight corners.

With its 400W brushless motor, this cordless vacuum can handle even stubborn messes on everything from hardwood to tile and carpet.

All this plus a really huge discount make the UMLo cordless vacuum cleaner the deal of the moment. Cleaning the house just got a lot more fun.