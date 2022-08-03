Get 5 million icons for all of your digital creation needs, all for under $80

You never realize how much you need just the right icon for building a web page or digital slideshow – until you need one and can’t find anything remotely workable anywhere.

Royalty-free icon downloads are not that easy to come by, which is why access to this huge Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan can meet so many needs for creating blogs, emails, social media posts, design projects and more.

NounPro gives users the keys to the icon realm, including 5 million icons created by an international array of graphic artists and designers. Best of all, they’re all fully customizable, letting you change color, size, rotation, and more.

Any creation can be easily dragged and dropped into your app of choice, from all your standard Mac apps to all high-end digital creation locations, including PowerPoint, Google Docs, Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop, and more.

Noun Project is a winner with users, with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star rating among G2 reviewers, prompting one to say, “I’m always amazed at how easy it is to implement, especially with website design projects.”

A five-year subscription to all resources available in a Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan normally costs close to $200, but with the current deal, users get 60 months of full access for just $79.99.

