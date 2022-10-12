Get 26% off the CHI curler that over 19k shoppers say gives them the curls of their dreams

<!–

You’re probably all too familiar with that feeling of striding out of the salon while rocking that awesome haircut — only to have it become an all-too-distant memory within a day. It’s undeniably difficult to replicate professional-level results at home, but a tool like the CHI Spin N Curl can certainly help.

Whether your goal is to achieve glamorous hair or a chic everyday look, you can count on this smart device to do all the hard work for you. It’s the only electric styling tool you’ll need to get an enviable curl, and now during the Prime Early Access sale, it’s yours for $69.97 (that’s 30% off its original price).

“It’s the coolest thing ever!” That’s just one of the many enthusiastic raves that shoppers have delivered for this product that has basically completely changed the haircut game. You never have to worry about fussing with a curling iron again, because this CHI device does all the work for you. Create any kind of curl without any effort. Store

Choose your curl – any curl. With this epic hair styler in your kit, bad hair days are destined to be a memory. Forget fiddling with a curling iron or winding your locks in old-fashioned rollers. Who has the time?

The Spin N Curl is precisely designed to make life easier, so you can get on with your day while looking great. You can use it to create tight locks that make Shirley Temple jealous or produce a lighter, beachy wave.

Get this kind of curl with the simple push of a button! Whether you prefer a tighter ringlet or a looser wave, the CHI Spin N Curl will help you achieve any look you want.

All it takes is a push of a button. Your hair is pulled directly into the petal-shaped opening of the curl chamber and then heated to the right point to hold a curl or a wave.

That’s exciting news for anyone who has long struggled with the fine art of handling a curling iron and successfully producing a head full of bouncy curls.

“I haven’t been able to use hair curlers for decades,” confessed one shopper. ‘It took me 5 minutes in my first attempt to curl my hair today! We were so impressed with the results and I felt like this curling iron paid for itself in just one day of saving [an] expensive trip to a salon. The best part was that it was actually fun to use, a no-brainer and super safe.’

This sleek tool is also downright pretty and comes in a range of colors, like this limited-edition mint.

With its digital temperature display, the CHI curling iron makes it super easy to adjust the heat to the desired level by simply pressing the plus or minus button. And using it is just as easy, as you’re not sticking more than an inch into the room at a time.

Then press and wait for the device to beep four times. Once it does, you know your curl is set. Another big bonus? This tool is based on ceramic heat technology to generate infrared heat that makes the hair smoother and shinier, so you can enjoy frizz-free curls that look really perfect.

This eye-catching hair tool is destined to change the way you style your hair — and sure to give you the salon-level results you crave.

The CHI Spin N Curl is available in a range of colours, from the chic limited edition variants such as rose gold and mint to classic options such as red, black and white. Pick one or more, but don’t wait too long to get your hands on this bestseller at this discounted price.