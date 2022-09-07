Get 25% off ALL Kiehl’s products, including cult favorites, during the Friends and Family sale
You can’t beat a great sale – especially if the greatness in question involves Kiehl’s. Right now you can get 25% off your beauty faves, ranging from luscious moisturizers to power facials.
It wouldn’t be a bad idea to add a few to your routine right now, but when the temperatures start to drop, it’s an even better excuse to load up on your nourishing and moisturizing ingredients that can handle the dryness from head to toe. In fact, you’ll receive a free three-piece gift with your $125 purchase, which includes three of the company’s best-selling facial products.
Never underestimate the power of a great moisturizer. Once you try this one, you can be almost certain that you will never see another formula.
Creme de Corps is easily one of the world’s most loved hydrators – and packed with skin-friendly ingredients like shea butter and cocoa butter that absolutely infuse the skin with moisture, it’s easy to see why.
It’s a must if you’re looking for something that absorbs quickly and leaves the skin extra supple.
There is a reason why so many of these products enjoy cult status. They are tried and true, have been around for decades and are constantly at the forefront with fresh and effective innovations that just work. These are some of Kiehl’s most popular products – all discounted so you can make both your skin and your wallet happy.
Common skin problems such as dullness, dryness and uneven texture and tone can occur with age. It takes a real powerhouse product like this luscious water cream to both nourish skin and restore resilience.
Lightweight yet potent, infused with decadent calendula extract known to soothe irritation and fight redness. It provides up to 24 hours of continuous hydration and is a fantastic addition to your skincare routine – even the most sensitive complexions can benefit.
There’s something so indulgent about smoothing on a rich whipped moisturizer after a shower or at the end of a long day. This one is known for its airy texture and powerful moisturizing agents, including shea butter and jojoba butter.
Most reviewers share this avid shopper’s sentiments: ‘Rich and silky, but not heavy or overpowering. My whole body feels wonderfully soft and smooth and the skin looks great!’ Bonus points for the light and delicious scent that is irresistible.
It can be difficult to find effective products that really make a difference on aging skin. Enter this serum, powered by 0.3% retinol that works to accelerate the cell turnover process and penetrate the deepest layers of the skin.
The difference is in the formula: the product contains a light serum and a capsule with retinol powder. To ensure maximum efficacy and freshness, simply mix the powder into the serum.
One user reported: ‘The crow’s feet near my eyes have all but disappeared and I’m in my 40s. The 3 frown lines I have on my forehead are significantly reduced.’
You’ll wonder where this little treat has been all your life after smearing it on your lips.
This delicious formula offers deep hydration on contact thanks to its nourishing blend of coconut oil and lemon butter, and comes in a trio of natural colors that leave a flattering hue — just enough to make you feel a little more “ready” without overcomplicating.
Plus, it’s infused with broad-spectrum SPF 30 to protect your lips from powerful UV rays all year round.
With cooler weather comes the promise of drier skin — parched hands included. Whatever you do, you may not be able to control the problem without a powerful moisturizer. To the rescue comes this ointment enriched with quality conditioners like shea butter, sesame seed oil and avocado oil.
The blend creates an effective barrier that locks in moisture, resulting in softer and smoother skin that really lasts. This is yet another product from Kiehl’s that is well worth all the hype, largely because it works even in severe drought conditions.
Sunscreen is an absolute must at any time of the year – no questions asked. This broad-spectrum formula fights harmful UVA and UVB rays to protect your skin from premature signs of aging, sunburn and free radicals all at once.
Regular use is vital to protect your complexion from telltale signs of excessive sun exposure, such as dark spots, crepey skin and fine lines. This is perfect for year-round use, with a matte finish and a non-comedogenic formula suitable for all skin types.
There’s nothing like a dreamy oil to round out a solid skincare routine. Loaded with botanical oils, this feels like a spa treatment in a bottle. The main ingredients are calming tamanu oil, strengthening sunflower oil and antioxidant-rich ginger oil.
The product is lightweight, so you can easily brush it over your skin and put your makeup on top. “It made my skin so incredibly soft, the dry patches felt much smoother and my face just glowed,” enthused one devotee.