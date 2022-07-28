Get $1,000 worth of GameGuru game-building goodness for only $99

For those who have always been fascinated by the way video games are made and wanted to make their own game, this is the collection for you.

That’s because The Definitive Game Making Collection Software Bundle is not only training in building a working, playable video game, but also three dozen different expansion packs to make filling your game world with all kinds of cool stuff that much easier.

At the heart of this pack is GameGuru, an easy-to-use game-building environment specially made for those who want to take their first steps into the world of game development. Using their simple drag-and-drop style interface, students can begin to understand how a game is created and then begin customizing to create games that suit their own style and personality.

Along with AppGameKit Classic and AppGameKit Studio to improve your game building skills, this collection is complemented by a massive 36 DLC packs full of fantastic game items to use in your builds. It’s literally every DLC pack TheGameCreators has ever produced.

From elements like sounds and texture to everyday game objects like trees and buildings to super specific items like everything needed for a sci-fi mission to Mars, there are literally thousands of assets here all just waiting to be dropped into your game.

All of the individual pieces in The Definitive Game Making Collection Software Bundle are valued at nearly $1,100, but right now it’s all available here for just $99.

Prices are subject to change

