Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch goes on trial for murder: Security operation underway in Dublin

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A huge police operation is underway in Dublin today as prosecutors prepare to bring Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch to justice.

Hutch, 59, is due to stand trial at the Special Criminal Court for the 2016 Regency Hotel shooting that killed David Byrne.

Byrne was shot dead by AK-wielding gunmen in the middle of a feud and was the younger brother of Liam Byrne – identified by police as the head of the Kinahan gang’s operations in Ireland.

Liam is believed to have been at the hotel that day with Daniel Kinahan – who is believed to be the target of the shooting – but the pair got away. Liam was last week pictured partying with Steven Gerard, amid reports that his son is dating the footballer’s daughter.

Gerry Hutch is due to stand trial in Dublin today accused of the shooting at the Regency Hotel back in 2016 (file photo, taken in 2016)

A huge police operation is underway around the Special Criminal Court where Hutch is due to appear, with armed officers on patrol

Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Fein councillor, is expected to give evidence against 59-year-old Hutch at the trial.

Armed police were pictured at the court today, with irish independent reports that firearms officers will escort Hutch from Wheatfield Prison to the docks.

Plainclothes officers will also be present in the courtroom itself, where the building will be swept beforehand by sniffer dogs to check for explosives and weapons.

Armed patrols will also be deployed to keep an eye on the homes of high-ranking members of the Hutch gang.

Law enforcement officers will also be on hand to prevent clashes between members of the Hutch and Kinahan clans – who are expected to attend.

Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney will also go on trial, accused of providing logistical support to the Regency Hotel hit squad.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks but could be delayed as Hutch’s legal team apply for more time to review new evidence.

Hutch is charged with the murder of David Byrne, brother of Liam – allegedly the leader of the Kinahan gang in Ireland, who was recently pictured with Steven Gerard (above)