Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone heap praise on Aaron Judge after 61st home run, Cole ties Yankees record

Aaron Judge finally hit his 61st home run on Wednesday night in the Yankees 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the seventh inning, when the game was tied 3-3, Judge sent a sinker deep over the wall to equal Roger Maris’ record, which had stood since 1961.

His teammate Gerrit Cole also equaled a record that received less attention on Wednesday. Cole tied the Ron Guidry for the Yankees franchise record for strikeouts in one season, at 248.

“I think it’s more special because of what Aaron did tonight to be honest. It’s obviously a very special song,” Cole said. “Guidry was so good to us, so magical and his record held for so long.”

‘I don’t know, I don’t think you like to dream about it. But to be named in the same category as the Yankees legends is hard to wrap my head around right now.

Cole, of course, took the time to praise Judge for his record-tying home run, which caught all the attention.

“It kind of felt like, I don’t know, like we were the only ones there. It was just a very special moment of being together, and we are all so proud of him and know how hard he works.

“I know he wants to keep it quiet, like he always does, but boy, he deserves it. And he deserved hugs from all of us and we’re thankful we could share that with him at that time.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also showered Judge with post-game praise.

“He’s as loved as they come, you know, and everyone’s so excited for him. But also, and I think it’s partly because of how Aaron is, but everyone feels a part of it,” Boone said.

Judge now gets a chance to break the record and hit his 62nd home run of the season and possibly more, when the Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles.

‘Pretty awesome,[it’s] I’m sure there’s a great vibe in the Bronx Friday night. And it’s a good script so far,” Judge told reporters with a big smile on his face.