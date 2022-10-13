Gerrard slipped against Chelsea and Villa fate could be decided by old foe

Steven Gerrard enjoyed a brilliant career as a star player for Liverpool, but Chelsea always managed to make him suffer.

The current Aston Villa boss has endured some brutal moments against the Blues and another could be just around the corner if the Villans host the West Londoners this weekend.

Gerrard’s slip at Anfield against Chelsea in 2014 will never be forgotten

The 42-year-old has played against Chelsea more times than any other team (40).

He was on the winning team 11 times and while there were some good moments, most of Gerrard’s memories against the Blues are probably bad.

But Gerrard also remained loyal to Liverpool when the Blues made serious offers to entice him to leave Merseyside.

During the 2004/05 season, when the Reds won the Champions League, Chelsea tried everything in their power to buy the Liverpool star.

Jose Mourinho wanted Gerrard and made an offer of £37.5million, which was a huge amount of money at the time.

Gerard later admitted he considered the move because he thought Rafael Benitez wanted to use the money to build a new squad.

Of course he didn’t go anywhere and doesn’t regret it, but his record against the Blues was shocking.

Getty Images – Getty Gerrard didn’t seem to like playing Chelsea

The former England international scored in his last appearance against Chelsea during the 2014-15 season, but that was only his second goal against them.

His other attack came ten years earlier, in 2005, in a 4-1 defeat.

However, he did manage to score for them in the 2004/05 League Cup final.

The Blues were trailing 1-0 when Gerrard accidentally diverted Paulo Ferreira’s free kick into the net to trigger a Chelsea comeback that ended with a 3-2 win for The Blues.

The former Rangers boss was also sent off against Chelsea, and it was a big game too.

As the 2002/03 season drew to a close, Chelsea and Liverpool battled for Champions League qualification.

The Reds lost 2-1, which was enough for the Blues to claim a spot in UEFA’s premier league at Liverpool’s expense, and Gerrard was sent off late on two bookings.

Gerrard has had bad results against Chelsea

But perhaps his worst and most infamous moment at Anfield was in the 2013/14 campaign.

Under Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool seemed on track to win the Premier League, but then Chelsea arrived from Mourinho on Merseyside and everything came crashing down.

The score was 0-0 when Gerrard received the ball, but as he tried to pass the ball he slipped and Demba Ba raced on and scored.

Chelsea then added another in the second half after a terrible Iago Aspas corner set off a counter-attack that finished off Willian.

Manchester City took the title and that moment has stuck with Gerrard ever since.

He told the overlap: “It definitely flashes back, I guess that’s why I always say that moment [was his lowest point] is because I don’t want people to think I’m ignoring it.

“Unfortunately, it happened to me personally at a cruel time.

“It definitely affected me mentally for a while – I don’t know if it was months or years – to this day it doesn’t feel great.

“Time-wise, that may have influenced my decision to go to America. I think when you’re in Liverpool, when you’re in that routine, sometimes you have to escape.”

Gerrard became the subject of fan jokes across England

And now his job could be on the line as Aston Villa manager if Birmingham-based club host Chelsea this Sunday.

Many Villa fans have had enough of Gerrard, with his side struggling to score goals and languishing at the bottom of the rankings.

If they were beaten by Graham Potter’s men, things could get dire and Gerrard could be out of work.

However, Villa was expected to lose to Manchester City last month and take a point, so if they can come up with something similar, Gerrard may avoid more penalty from Chelsea.