Germany’s WAGs face the brunt of press inquiries, with a leading newspaper asking why they weren’t partying

Germany’s national press has sent their inquiries to the WAGs after the country’s departure from the World Cup – asking why they weren’t partying.

Germany failed to qualify for the knockout stages on Thursday, despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica, after taking just one point from their first two games in Qatar.

Media across the country are scrutinizing every aspect of Hansi Flick’s side and have now turned their spotlight on accusing the German squad’s wives and girlfriends.

Bild, one of Germany’s top newspapers, wondered: “What’s actually wrong with our WAGs (wives and girlfriends)?”

They noted that counterparts from England and Wales “drank Qatar half-dry,” while German other halves were considered much less merry and stayed indoors.

Bild added: ‘No thirst? Allergy to dancing legs? Don’t feel like lunging?’

Sophia Weber (right), the girlfriend of Germany’s Kai Havertz, attended Spain’s match

Izabel Goulart, Kevin Trapp’s fiancé, sat in the stands on Sunday as Germany took on Spain

Christina Ginter (right) complained that Qatar’s air-conditioned stadiums were too cold

Izabel Goulart, Kevin Trapp’s fiance, wore a custom kit outfit for their game with Japan

In a scathing insult to the eliminated players and their families, they said, “Be glad that you too are now flying home with your soccer midgets!”, ending the attack by saying, “It can’t go on like this…”

The results on the field may have been partly responsible for the lack of a jovial atmosphere among the traveling family and friends. Qatar also has some strict rules that the wives and girlfriends of the German players may have been cautiously violating.

However, this did not stop the English and Welsh WAGs from enjoying themselves during the tournament.

Sportsmail previously revealed some of the partying from those who were there to support the Wales side during their Group B matches, including Jodie Francis, Chris Mepham’s fiancée, and Ethan Ampadu’s partner Saara Sa taking pictures in bikinis.

A video of the adventures in Wales featured Annie Wilson, the sister of footballer Harry Wilson, doing a daring cartwheel before crashing onto a coffee table. The group was cheerful and laughing loudly.

A beach group photo from Wales WAGs showed 19 women, including Rebecca Naylor, girlfriend of Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward, MK Dons star Matt Smith’s fiancée Emily, 23, and Nicole Hagan, who has been linked to Nottingham Forest full-back Neko Williams.

Two bikini-clad WAGs, including Jodie Francis, Chris Mepham’s fiancée, gun down

A group photo on the beach of 19 WAGs from Wales showed Danny Ward’s girlfriend, Rebecca Naylor

English WAGs and relatives stayed on a £1 billion cruise ship before moving to luxury villas and hotels on the mainland, as previously reported by MailOnline.

Harry Maguire’s family have opted for a hotel a short distance from Lusail Stadium – which will host the World Cup final in just over two weeks.

Amie, the wife of English star Conor Coady, enjoyed a break from the football action as she shared snaps from her trip to the beach.

They will also continue to monitor the progress of the tournament in the knockout stages as England meet Senegal on Sunday, at least a step ahead of Germany and Wales.

England WAGs and relatives stayed on this £1 billion cruise liner before they moved

Conor Coady’s wife Amie enjoyed a break from football by taking a trip to the beach in Qatar

After the draw of Germany and Spain on Sunday, World Cup players were able to invite their wives to the Zulal Wellness Resort for two nights, as previously reported in Sportsmail.

The desert resort made the Germans the team furthest from the center of the tournament, which Flick used as an excuse not to take a player to a pre-match media session before the match in Spain.

Sophia Weber, the girlfriend of Kai Havertz, Christina Ginter, the wife of Matthias Ginter, and Izabel Goulart, the fiancée of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, were among those who went to the 1-1 draw with Spain.

Germany’s WAGs have been targeted by the media after the country’s exit from the World Cup

The remote nature of the Zulal Wellness Resort caused problems for the German national side

Ginter made headlines after she complained that the air-conditioned stadiums at the World Cup were too cold.

After their miserable exit on Thursday night, WAGs were ready to meet the players as they returned to their base at 2:45am local time, less than three hours after their elimination was confirmed.

The team bus left the grounds in the desert on Friday morning and the players quickly left the country after leaving the tournament, as reported earlier on Friday.

New cult hero Niclas Fullkrug was one of those who boarded the bus home after just three games

The players have now left their training base for the last time to return to Germany

German pundits weighed in on the state of affairs with the national team, following back-to-back exits from the World Cup group stage and a last-16 leg elimination against England at last year’s European Championships. Sportsmail has covered some of the key rules, with pundits split on whether Flick should stay as manager or leave before Germany hosts Euro 2024.