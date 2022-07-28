Germany’s Alexandra Popp said ‘it doesn’t get better’ than playing England in the final at Wembley

Alexandra Popp said ‘it doesn’t get any better than that’ after securing Germany’s place in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley against England.

Popp scored twice, once in each half, to give the eight-time champion a 2-1 win over France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

The German captain, who plays her club football for VfL Wolfsburg, was delighted with the performance over one of the tournament favourites.

Alexandra Popp is looking forward to playing England as Germany captain on Sunday night

Popp said, “I can’t put it into words. We played a great game and threw everything in. We are very happy; nobody expected us.

“We’re in the final at Wembley against England – it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The 31-year-old had missed 10 months of football with a serious knee injury and did not return to competitive action until March.

She had to rebuild herself in the national team and started the first group match on the bench. However, she scored after coming on as a substitute and has put her name on the scoresheet in all five of Germany’s matches so far.

“We’ve earned our confidence in all games,” Popp added. ‘The team is just great; they stand behind me and are happy with me after my whole story of suffering. Now it’s time to regenerate quickly.’

After scoring twice in the semi-finals, Popp said the trophy is her priority, not the Golden Boot

With her sixth goal of the tournament 14 minutes before time to take Germany to the final, she is now jointly at the top of the race for the Golden Boot.

She is level with Lionesses striker Beth Mead – although Mead currently leads the two as UEFA counts assists in a draw.

Popp said her focus was not on the Golden Boot. ‘It’s not my priority; My priority is to win the European Championship,” the striker claimed.

“If I get the chance to crown the title with that achievement, that would be great, but if it doesn’t happen, I’m still happy.”

Popp is now preparing to lead Germany in the final showdown against England – a replay of the 2009 Euro final which the Germans won 6-2 in Helsinki.