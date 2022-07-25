Germany teetering on brink of recession as high energy prices bite

Germany is teetering on the brink of recession due to high energy prices and fears of gas shortages.

In Europe’s largest economy, business confidence fell more than expected in July, according to data agency the Ifo Institute, from 92.2 points a month earlier to 88.6 points.

This was the lowest level since June 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing. Ifo chairman Clemens Fuest: ‘Higher energy prices and the threat of a gas shortage are weighing on the economy. Germany is on the brink of a recession.’

In a further blow to the country, Russian state-backed energy company Gazprom said it would cut gas supplies to Europe even further. Starting tomorrow, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs along the Baltic Sea floor, will only operate at 20 percent of capacity. It was already running at 40 pc.

Even at that level, the German gas grid operator said last week that “additional measures” would be needed to avoid winter rationing and ensure it meets its target of 90 percent of storage capacity.

Optimism in manufacturing plummeted as new orders came in for the first time in two years.

The service sector also struggled, and moods soured even in tourism and hospitality, which had been more hopeful after the end of Covid travel restrictions.

The trade sector was also concerned, as no retail segment was optimistic about the future. And according to Ifo, construction deteriorated “significantly” as business leaders’ view of their situation fell to its lowest level since April 2016.

Salomon Fiedler, an economist at investment bank Berenberg, said: ‘While all of Europe is likely to be heading for a recession later this year – if not already – the German economy may have a harder time than most.’