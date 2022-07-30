Germany striker Alexandra Popp’s animal instincts might come in handy against England… 

Without the Covid-19 pandemic, Alexandra Popp would have missed her third consecutive European Championship through injury. But the one-year delay means the German striker and former zookeeper-in-training has the chance to bag a winner’s medal, win the Golden Boot and break English hearts.

Popp’s two goals against France led to a final between England and Germany at Wembley and raised her level with Beth Mead on the scoresheets. Neither player would have been at the tournament had it taken place last year. Popp was sidelined for 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury in April last year, while Mead was not part of the England or Team GB Olympic squads last summer.

Popp’s brace in the semifinals was a perfect illustration of her clinical prowess. Two chances, two goals: the first emphatic volley on the back post, the second a ball head. The 31-year-old is the type of striker who can score all kinds of goals and is both quick and strong.

Alexandra Popp scored both goals against France on Wednesday to bring Germany to Wembley

“I’ve become very dangerous now, just like in the past,” said the Wolfsburg star. “It wasn’t the case for a while because I was injured.”

Popp is the only player to score in every game at Euro 2022. When she scored in her side’s opening game, against Denmark, she fell to her knees and put her head in her hands. After missing previous tournaments through injury, her first goal at a European Championship was long overdue.

“I’m more emotional than I used to be because I know how I got to this point,” Popp said. “To be here, to have the opportunity to perform and to be fully fit at this stage makes me very proud. I also have to thank everyone who has been there with me.

“The medical staff that has always motivated me in rehab. My coaches at my club and the national club, they kept believing in me and gave me the opportunity to get to where I needed to be to be here.

“That makes me very proud and I’m very happy that I can play here and that we made it to the final. It’s an incredible story and I hope we have a happy ending.”

‘Poppi’, as the German captain is called by her teammates, has scored in every match so far

Nicknamed ‘Poppi’ by her teammates, she attended Schalke’s elite school in Berger Feld at the age of 17 and was the only female student after obtaining a special permit to study there. Popp honed her skills by training alongside future German stars Mesut Ozil, Manuel Neuer and Julian Draxler before rejoining the women’s game.

After graduation, Popp balanced her football career with a three-year zookeeper training at Tierpark Essehof in Lehre. She joined Wolfsburg in 2012 and has won 13 trophies, including two Champions League titles.

Described as a ‘machine’ by former England star Eni Aluko, Popp will be out to silence Wembley on Sunday.

She previously scored at the national stadium when Germany defeated England 2-1 in a friendly in 2019, and was also part of the squad to win 3-0 there in 2014.

Both England and Popp hope it can be lucky the third time around. Popp missed Euro 2013 and 2017 through injury and had never played in a European Championship before this summer. For the Lionesses, they want to win the tournament for the first time after losing the finals of 1984 and 2009, with the last defeat to the Germans.

“We are in the final at Wembley against England,” said Popp. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”