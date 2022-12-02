Germany mocked after being knocked from World Cup in the group stage

Germany is out of the World Cup. In the group stage. For the second tournament in a row. Cue a relentless mockery on social media.

Alan Shearer led the charge by tweeting a video of himself laughing alongside Micah Richard and Gary Lineker, and was joined by football fans from around the world enjoying the gloating of the four-time champion crashing.

England supporters in particular were overjoyed, comparing Japan’s goal that brought down the Germans – who were allowed to follow a controversial VAR decision – with Frank Lampard’s disallowed goal at the 2010 World Cup.

“Now you know how it feels,” read one tweet. Another recreated image showed Lampard in the VAR booth, laughing as he ruled that the ball leading to Japan’s goal had not left the pitch.

Alan Shearer led football fans in a brutal taunt of Germany as the four-time champion crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage – again

England supporters in particular were overjoyed, comparing Japan’s goal that doomed Germany to Frank Lampard’s 2010 disallowed effort

The defeat means that Germany has been knocked out of the group stage for two tournaments in a row, a fact that proved just too funny for many

Germany went into their final group stage match with Costa Rica knowing they not only needed a win, but also needed to see results elsewhere to make it to the round of 16.

When Spain took the lead against Japan early, things seemed to go as many predicted, but then the script was torn up.

Japan equalized against Spain and Costa Rica took the lead, which would briefly eliminate both Spain and Germany.

The Germans fought back, eventually winning their game 4-2 and dooming the Costa Ricans – but an unlikely Japanese winner meant their result didn’t matter.

That goal was hugely controversial, as it came from a cut back ball that initially appeared to have gone out of play before being bundled into the back of the net.

But the VAR ruled that the ball had not completely left the field – except for a fraction – so the goal could stand.

In the end, this means Japan emerged as unlikely group winners, followed by Spain, sending Costa Rica and Germany home.

A Twitterer with an Argentinian flag in their username – who was beaten by Germany in the 2014 final – had no sympathy when they fell out of the tournament

A second Argentinian fan also enjoyed the feeling of seeing the Germans lose

Welsh fans were among those joining in on the fun after their own team were also sent off following their defeat to England earlier this week

“Soooo happy to see Germany eliminated from the World Cup,” one Twitter user wrote after the final result came in.

Another added: “It’s so nice to see Germany knocked out in the group stage.”

“Australia are in the last 16 of a World Cup,” a third person commented alongside a video of Socceroos players laughing. ‘Not Italy, Germany, Belgium.’

There was widespread derision over the German team’s decision to pose with their hands in front of their faces at the start of the tournament to protest a decision by FIFA to ban them from wearing the One Love armband.

“Don’t leave your flags behind,” wrote a Qatari sports journalist.

“Should have stayed with football,” added another.

The vice president of one of Qatar’s biggest football teams just tweeted, “Bye.”

Germany needed a win against Costa Rica to keep their hopes alive, which they did, but Japan’s unlikely victory over Spain meant they were sent home

Germany has an excellent World Cup record – winning four times and reaching the final eight times – but has now exited the group stage two tournaments in a row

It means that Germany, four-time champions, eight-time finalists, who beat hosts Brazil 7-1 in a semi-final eight years ago before lifting the trophy, have now failed to progress beyond the group in the final two matches. tournaments.

Their exit is just the latest surprise in a tournament packed with them and came on the same day Belgium – another favorite and ranked second in the world – was also sent home after a dismal performance.

The so-called ‘golden generation’ missed a good number of opportunities, with Lakaku missing at least two clear sitters, to draw against Croatia and finish third in their group, while Morocco finished a surprising top.

They are the first African side to top a World Cup group since Nigeria in 1998, helped along by a shock 2-0 victory over the Belgians.

Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina in the first round also defied all predictions and is one of the biggest upsets in tournament history.

The fact that Australia is from a group that included France and Denmark also comes as a big surprise, with the Fifa ranking ranked 38th in the world standings.

Qatari sports fans rejoiced over Germany’s defeat after the hand-over-mouth protest the team staged ahead of their first match over the country’s LGBT laws

The vice president of one of Qatar’s biggest football teams was also delighted to see the Germans exit the World Cup early.