Germany has ‘homework’ to do on gas demand cuts to preserve EU unity

The EU reached a draft agreement on Tuesday on member states to voluntarily reduce gas consumption by 15 percent from August to March. The burden will be unevenly distributed as some countries depend more than others on Russian gas. But beyond what’s in the text, analysts say countries that have not heeded the warnings about its dependence on Russia — especially Germany — will have to do a lot of work if they want to maintain European unity in this area.

EU energy ministers approved this deal on July 26 to cut gas — a necessary step to ensure heating stays on this coming winter — on the same day Russian state-backed gas company Gazprom announced it would would cut flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 percent of capacity.

The reduction in gas demand is voluntary, but can be made mandatory in the event of an “emergency”. And the deal includes numerous opt-outs and special exceptions for countries, such as Spain and Ireland, which have avoided reliance on Russian gas and have limited capacity to export it to other EU member states.

In this way, the deal is a much watered-down version of the 15 percent cuts across the board the EU commission had requested in a plan outlined last week.

To discuss the context and implications of the EU’s plans to reduce gas demand, FRANCE 24 spoke with Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow in economics and trade at the German Marshall Fund’s office in Brussels.

Before the deal was reached, Spain, Poland, Greece and Ireland all lobbied for exemptions from the EU commission’s plan for a 15 percent cut applicable to all members of the bloc. What motivated these four countries to take this approach? Do you think it is representative of a wider unease within the EU that has not yet been openly expressed?

The important thing to understand is that this was a very far-reaching proposal because if you get into a situation where you have to ration gas for retail consumers, it can have very damaging consequences for governments. They would never transfer the power to do so to the Commission; they would not let the cabinet of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen decide when rationing is imposed on their own voters.

The Commission was politically ambitious in proposing those cuts across the board, to put it kindly; naive, if you want to be rude. The Member States will bear the political consequences of these measures, not the Commission.

The deal says the cuts will be voluntary and mandatory only in an emergency — but isn’t something like an emergency reasonably likely, given that many analysts expect Russia to completely cut off gas supplies to Europe before the winter?

Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas flows through Nord Stream 1 will be reduced to one-fifth of what they are normal. And we can have a very cold winter. So it’s pretty likely we’re going to have some kind of emergency.

if [Russian President] Vladimir Putin believes he can cause political chaos this winter, he certainly will. The chance that Russia’s gas supply will be cut to zero is quite high. He shows people who’s boss. Let’s not forget that he has already made the German government kiss his boots – in recent weeks he effectively forced Germany to let Canada break sanctions by sending that repaired turbine for the pipeline. He then gave Berlin the middle finger by reducing stocks to 20 percent. That reduction to 20 percent in Nord Stream 1 risks a crisis during a cold winter.

So – in a sense – we already have a political emergency. By being so dependent on Russian gas for all these years, countries like Germany have already given Putin the initiative, allowing him to show who holds all the cards.

This is a terrible situation to be in, as we in Europe are trying to help Ukraine win. It’s not an acceptable situation to be in. But it is the reality.

Do you think European unity will stand on this issue?

Yes, it’s an emergency. And yes, you need a common decision-making process. But it’s a different kind of emergency than the coronavirus. It is not the kind of crisis that affects every Member State in the same way – not least because of different decisions taken by those Member States.

See it from the perspective of Spain. You have enough terminals for liquefied natural gas; you have an abundant supply of gas from various sources. Suppose you end up experiencing similar cuts in gas demand as Germany – a country whose political and economic elites ignored all warning signs about their reliance on Russian gas, both before and after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. You might think that you were. , in fact, to save Germany. This is what it would look like if you were somewhere in Madrid.

So there is moral hazard here because this crisis is not dictated by an unforeseen set of circumstances. Countries are largely responsible for where they are now.

There is homework – to use the phrase German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble used about Greece during the eurozone crisis – that Germany must do. Berlin needs to think about keeping nuclear power stations open, among other things, even if a painful political price has to be paid for that.

Ultimately, I think there will be solidarity, but Germany will have to reduce the biggest demand of all EU countries. Other countries such as Italy and Austria have been quite dependent on Russian gas and they will have a lot of work to do. But look at the Scandinavian countries, look at the Baltic states – they managed to completely cut off Russian gas in a relatively short time.