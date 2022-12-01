Germany face Costa Rica in must-win game

Hansi Flick’s team must beat Costa Rica to qualify for the Round of 16.

Who: Germany vs Costa Rica, Group E

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 10:00 PM (7:00 PM GMT)

FIFA Ranking: Germany (11), Costa Rica (31)

Injured Germany will have their backs to the wall on Thursday as they face Costa Rica in their final World Cup match in Group E and know they need to take their first win of the tournament, preferably by a wide margin, to have any chance of progress. to make.

The Germans are bottom of the group and have so far managed just one point from their two games, raising the specter of another first-round exit after their early elimination in Russia four years ago.

Even a victory over the Costa Ricans may not be enough, and Germany will look to Spain to inflict defeat on Japan to open the door to the next round. A draw between Spain and Japan – or a win for Japan – would put a goal difference in play if Germany beat Costa Rica.

Spain leads the group four points ahead of Japan and Costa Rica, both with three.

Scoring hasn’t been a strong point for German coach Hansi Flick’s side, but striker Niclas Fuellkrug’s superb run for club and country in recent months has improved their prospects. The 29-year-old, an unlikely addition to the squad ahead of the tournament, grabbed a late equalizer against Spain after coming on as a substitute to keep their hopes alive in the final group game.

The hefty striker is now a serious option to lead on Thursday with many German pundits and fans demanding him.

However, assistant coach Marcus Sorg tempered expectations about Fuellkrug, saying he was “not a panacea” for the team’s problems.

“We need to see what effect which player is having at any given time,” Sorg said. “We need a certain structure, stability and certainty. Security comes with consistency.”

Whichever line-up Germany chooses, they know it’s their job to preserve what’s left of their once mighty tournament reputation after failing to win their first two games in a World Cup group for the first time .

Germany’s opponents on Thursday haven’t had a great time either – Costa Rica had just one shot on target in their two games.

Still, that shot resulted in the goal that gave them victory over Japan and kept their qualification hopes alive. If they beat Germany and Spain beat Japan, they will finish second in the group. It would be a story for a team that lost its first game 7-0 to make it to the Round of 16.