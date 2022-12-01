Germany crashes out of World Cup for the second consecutive time

Four-time champion eliminated for a second World Cup in a row in the group stage.

Germany has been eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar, despite a 4-2 victory over Japan.

Thursday’s elimination came as Japan defeated Spain 2-1 in the other Group E fixture, a result that secured those two teams a spot in the round of 16.

Germany and Spain both took the lead early on in their games, in results that would have helped Hansi Flick’s side through. But it all changed in the second half, when Japan scored two quick goals against the Spaniards.

Costa Rica also equalized against Germany, who then hit the post three times before Juan Vargas put the Central Americans ahead.

That would push Costa Rica through at the expense of Spain, but substitute Kai Havertz scored twice and Niclas Fullkrug got another.

It is the second World Cup in a row where four-time champion Germany has been eliminated in the group stage.

The match was also historic as it was the first men’s World Cup match to be refereed by a woman.

More to follow…