Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female players to be recognised ‘as strong people’

German national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants female footballers to be recognized as ‘strong people’ after her team finished second at the European Championship of host country England on Sunday.

“We all want to get sustainability out of this tournament,” she told a press conference after Germany’s bid for a record-extension of their ninth European Championship title ended with a 2-1 defeat at Wembley Stadium.

“We want to find a way in society to see solidarity and see women as strong people, because we have a lot of topics that we’ve had discussions about.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants to recognize female football players ‘as strong people’

“We need the support of the media, society, politics. We have made a statement and we don’t want to be happy about that, we want to continue.’

England triumphed after Chloe Kelly’s 110th-minute strike handed the hosts their first major women’s title.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday he will meet with FA national director Oliver Bierhoff to advocate for equal pay for the country’s female footballers.

While members of the German women’s team were promised 60,000 euros ($61,308) if they won Euro 2022, their male counterparts will receive a much more generous 400,000 euros if they win the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

German female soccer players study and collaborate with playing professionally.

Despite Sunday’s result, Voss-Tecklenburg believes Germany can build on the way they destroyed opponents leading up to the final.

German players look dejected after the referee’s whistle on Sunday

“We have already said that this tournament is a stepping stone in our development,” added Voss-Tecklenburg.

“It wasn’t enough now, but this leads us to the next step. Such a game changes personalities, it makes you grow, whatever the result. We want to have our leaders and we have even more younger players and we need to develop them further.

“Hopefully we go to the World Cup (next year) and want to play like here as one team that plays bravely, has a clear task, has a lot of passion and loves what they do.”

Midfielder Lena Oberdorf, 20 — named Young Player of the Tournament — is one of those who could offer her country a bright future.

“Lena, like many others, had a great tournament. She will continue to grow, she has more potential’, says Voss-Tecklenburg.

“Maybe she can be more dangerous in attack next year at the World Cup. She, like all the other players, went beyond her limits in different ways, so we are very, very happy to have Lena on our team.”