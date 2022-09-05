Germany asks for ‘forgiveness’ 50 years after Munich Olympics attack

Germany on Monday asked for “forgiveness” from families of victims of the 1972 Munich Olympics attack, acknowledging responsibility for a series of shortcomings that led to the deaths of 11 Israelis.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s apology on behalf of Germany, 50 years later, came after a bitter and long struggle by bereaved families for appropriate compensation and for Berlin to admit the mistakes that led to the massacre.

“We cannot make up for what has happened, not even what you have experienced and suffered in terms of defensiveness, ignorance and injustice. I am ashamed of that,” Steinmeier said during a solemn ceremony at Fuerstenfeldbruck Air Base, where the attack reached its climax. . tragic climax.

“As the head of state of this country and on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, I ask your forgiveness for the lack of protection of Israeli athletes during the Munich Olympics, and for the lack of clarification afterwards, and for the fact that what happened happened.”

On September 5, 1972, eight gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Black September stormed into the Israeli team’s flat in the Olympic village, shot two dead and took nine Israelis hostage.

West German police responded with a botched rescue operation that killed all nine hostages, along with five of the eight hostage takers and a police officer.

Despite the devastation, the International Olympic Committee announced on the morning of September 6 that the Games would continue.

Steinmeier summed up the entire episode as threefold shortcomings – in the preparation of the Games and its concept of safety; the events of September 5 and 6; and the “third failure began the day after the murders – the silence, the oppression and the forgetting”.

For decades there was no respect for the suffering of the victims, he said, calling it “years of harshness.” The Games were intended to show a new Germany 27 years after the Holocaust and make a clear difference to Hitler’s propaganda show in 1936. But instead they opened a deep rift with Israel.

In 2012, Israel released 45 official documents about the killings, including specially declassified material, which criticized the performance of the German security services.

The reports include an official account by former Israeli intelligence chief Zvi Zamir, who said that the German police “did not make even a minimal effort to save human lives”.

‘Inhuman and incomprehensible’

Survivors have fought over the years for an official apology from Germany, access to official documents and appropriate compensation above the initial 4.5 million euros.

Just two weeks ago, relatives of the victims said they were given 10 million euros – including the amount that had already been given.

Herzog said grieving relatives simply “run into a wall” when trying to raise the issue with Germany or even the International Olympic Committee.

“I think there was a tragic oppression here,” he said on Sunday, pointing to the many shortcomings that were “inhumane and incomprehensible,” such as “the fact that the hostages were slaughtered and the Games went on.”

After families threatened to boycott Monday’s ceremonies, an agreement was finally reached on Berlin last Wednesday to provide 28 million euros ($28 million) in compensation.

Steinmeier admitted on Sunday that it was “shameful” that Berlin had taken so long to reach an agreement with the victims’ families.

“It is my duty and my need to recognize our German responsibility – here and now and for the future,” he said.

“May today cause you, the bereaved, to feel that your pain is taken seriously, that you feel that we take our responsibility seriously.”

