Germany arrests 25 people accused of planning armed coup

Followers of the Reich Citizens were allegedly preparing to “violently penetrate the German parliament.”

In raids across the country, German police arrested 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group allegedly seeking to overthrow the state by force, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Around 3,000 officers on Wednesday carried out raids on 130 sites in 11 German federal states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens (Reichsbuerger) movement.

Prosecutors said members of the movement were suspected “of having made concrete preparations to violently enter the German parliament with a small armed group.”

They added that 22 arrested individuals were German citizens and were detained on suspicion of “membership of a terrorist organization,” while three others were allegedly supporting the organization, including a Russian citizen.

Some of the group’s members reject the post-World War II constitution and call for the elected government to be replaced with their own. They do not exclude violence against the state as a means to achieve their objective.

The weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported that one of the raided locations included the headquarters of Germany’s special forces unit KSK in the southwestern city of Calw.

In the past, the KSK has been investigated for the alleged far-right involvement of some of its soldiers. But federal prosecutors declined to confirm or deny that the barracks were searched.

Other suspects were arrested in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony and Thuringia, as well as in neighboring Austria and Italy, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors said the suspects have been preparing to carry out their goal since late November 2021, as they knew it could only be achieved with force.

They also identified the alleged ringleaders as Heinrich XIII PR and Rüdiger v. P., who are accused of establishing a “terrorist organization with the aim of overthrowing the existing state order in Germany and replacing it with their own form of state, which was already in force”. the course of being founded”.

There has been a worrying rise in far-right ideology in Germany in recent years.

In May, the Federal Ministry of the Interior reported that 327 employees of Germany’s federal and state security authorities had been found to have ties to hardline right-wing ideology over a three-year period.

At least nine people were shot dead in February 2020 by an attacker with suspected far-right links in Hanau.