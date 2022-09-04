Germany announces €65 billion inflation relief package amid energy crisis

The German government on Sunday unveiled a new multi-billion dollar plan to help households cope with rising prices, saying it was looking for unexpected profits from energy companies to help fund the aid.

German businesses and consumers are feeling the pain of skyrocketing energy prices as Europe’s largest economy tries to free itself from Russian supplies in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Moscow.

Rapid measures to prepare for the coming cold season will ensure Germany “gets through this winter,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said when unveiling the 65 billion euro ($65 billion) package.

The most recent agreement, which has brought total relief of nearly EUR 100 billion since the start of the war in Ukraine, was negotiated overnight by the German threefold government coalition of Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal FDP.

Key measures include one-off payments to millions of vulnerable retirees and a plan to skim off unexpected profits from energy companies.

The government’s latest aid package came two days after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would not resume gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Saturday, as planned after a three-day maintenance.

The government had made “timely decisions” to avoid a winter crisis, Scholz said, including filling gas supplies and restarting coal plants.

But preventive measures, including a drive to cut consumption, have done little to break a surge in household bills.

Third package

The latest announcement follows two previous support packages totaling 30 billion euros, including a reduction in the petrol tax and a popular heavily subsidized public transport ticket.

But with many of those measures coming to an end at the end of August and rising consumer prices, the government is under pressure to provide new support.

Inflation rose again to 7.9 percent in August, after falling for two consecutive months thanks to previous government support measures.

The rise in energy prices is expected to push inflation in Germany to around 10 percent by the end of the year, the highest rate in decades.

However, Scholz says that not everyone is affected by the high consumer prices.

Some power companies that may not use gas to generate electricity simply took advantage of the fact that the high gas price determines the price of electricity and therefore make a lot of money.

“We have therefore decided to change the market order so that these random gains no longer occur or are skimmed.”

Cutting unexpected gains would “create financial space to be used specifically to relieve consumers in Europe,” the government said in its policy paper.

The move could potentially bring in “double-digit billions” of euros in aid, Treasury Secretary Christian Lindner estimated in the press conference.

The government said it would push for the measure to be implemented across the European Union before going ahead with the measure itself.

Brussels said Monday it would prepare “emergency measures” to reform the electricity market and bring prices under control.

Scholz said he expected the EU to “address the issue quickly”, adding that it was “very clear that we need rapid changes in this area”.

‘Never walk alone’

Reiterating his mantra that Germans will “never get through the energy crisis” alone, the chancellor unveiled a series of measures, including a one-off payment of €300 to millions of pensioners to help them cover rising energy bills.

The cabinet is also targeting students with a smaller one-off transfer of 200 euros and a heating allowance for people with housing allowance.

Berlin also set aside 1.5 billion euros for work on a successor to the wildly popular nine-euro monthly ticket on local and regional transport networks.

The aid package as a whole should be financed with no intention of incurring further debt, Lindner said.

“These measures are included in the government’s existing budget plans,” he said, covering 2022 and 2023, with the rest being covered by the unexpected energy gains measures.

