Germans feel strongly threatened by current crises

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The majority of Germans feel that their security is threatened by the current political crises. More than 78 percent of respondents to the latest survey by the “Politikpanel Deutschland” (Politikpanel Germany) of the University of Freiburg regard the war in Ukraine as threatening or very threatening. The war in Eastern Europe thus overshadows all other problems. In second place is the fear of inflation and rising prices (72 percent). Of the participants in the online survey, 65 percent perceive the climate crisis as earlier or very threatening.

The political scientists from Freiburg, Prof. Dr. Uwe Wagschal and Dr. Sebastian Jäckle, in collaboration with Dr. James Kenneth Timmis from the Medical Center-University of Freiburg, interviewed more than 8,000 people from all over Germany on political and social issues for the Political Panel Germany survey. In the current survey, the long-dominated coronavirus issue ranks only fifth among looming crises, behind the issue of public debt, with only 29.6 percent of respondents still seeing a major threat here.

Clear differences per party preference

Depending on their voting intentions, respondents differ significantly in their perception of the threat: for example, only 47 percent of AfD supporters view the war in Ukraine as threatening or very threatening, while more than 80 percent of CDU/CSU, SPD and Green Party supporters do. The perception of the climate crisis also differs greatly: 48 percent of AfD supporters do not see the climate crisis as a threat at all, while only 0.25 percent of Green supporters see it as non-threatening.

Society is divided on many issues

One of the focuses of the current political panel research is the division of society. More than 80 percent of respondents consider society to be quite or very divided when it comes to income and wealth distribution. When it comes to gender issues (e.g. gender-sensitive language), nearly 70 percent see such a strong split. “Of course there are strong differences in society when it comes to attitudes towards values ​​and norms,” ​​explains Jäckle.

He adds that this also applies to a so-called cancel culture, such as the tendency to block and exclude other people from events based on their views and attitudes. Here too, a majority views society as divided; at the same time, almost 30 percent of respondents are not familiar with this term or have no opinion about it. The least separation is seen between East and West Germany, with just over 30 percent of respondents seeing a strong divide here.

Germans, especially the elderly, want to reintroduce conscription

The question of conscription (including military and civil service), recently raised by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has received overwhelming popular support. Between 60 and 70 percent of respondents over the age of 30 support conscription, with the strongest support among the over-60s. The youngest group of 18- to 30-year-olds, on the other hand, rejects conscription by a majority, although again about 42 percent are positive about it.

There is virtually no difference between the age groups when it comes to whether society is dependent on the volunteering of the population. About 85 percent agree or strongly agree with this statement. The vast majority of those who have served in the past (e.g. military or civilian service) remember it as a good and meaningful experience.

Germany: a national survey on the corona pandemic

More information:

The current results can be found at: The current results can be found at: www.politikpanel.uni-freiburg.de

Provided by the University of Freiburg





