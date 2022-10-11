German suspect in McCann case charged in separate assaults

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 45-year-old German man, who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, with several sex crimes allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

“The suspect is the same person under investigation in connection with the disappearance of then 3-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann on May 3, 2007 from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz, Portugal on suspicion of murder,” Braunschweig prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspect spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

The suspect, identified by the media as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a 7-year prison sentence for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005. On Tuesday, he was charged with three charges of aggravated rape and two of child sexual abuse.

At an unspecified time between 2000 and 2006, the suspect is said to have tied up and raped an elderly woman in her bedroom in her holiday apartment in Portugal. He allegedly beat the victim several times with a whip and captured the entire incident on video.

In the same period, the suspect is said to have tied an unknown, German-speaking naked girl of at least 14 years to a wooden pole in the living room in his home in Praia da Luz. First he would have beaten the girl with a whip and then he brutally forced her into oral sex. The suspect also videotaped this act.

In June 2004, the defendant allegedly gained access at night through the balcony in Praia da Rocha to the apartment of a then 20-year-old woman from Ireland. The sleeping woman was then awakened with a knife by the masked suspect and raped. The suspect then tied the woman to a table, gagged her and raped her again. He then hit the victim on the back and forcibly performed oral sex on her. The suspect filmed large parts of the events with a video camera brought along.

In April 2007, the defendant allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old German girl who was playing on Salema beach in the Faro district of Portugal, wearing only shoes and otherwise naked. He grabbed the child by the wrist and masturbated, forcing the girl to look at him.

In June 2017, the suspect made eye contact with an 11-year-old Portuguese girl on a playground in Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal. Then the suspect started masturbating until the frightened girl ran to her father who called the police. They then arrested the suspect.

Prosecutors said the investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance continues despite the latest indictment, but they have not presented any new investigation results in her case.

The long-running case of McCann, who disappeared shortly before her fourth birthday, has intrigued Britain for years. Her parents say Madeleine went missing after they let her sleep in their holiday complex while they dined with friends at a nearby restaurant.

