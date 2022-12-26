German spy suspected of leaking Ukrainian war secrets to Moscow

Berlin: The German spy agency fears that Moscow may have been able to turn one of its agents around in the months following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, it has emerged.

The agent, who worked for Germany’s foreign intelligence service, the BND, allegedly had access to classified information about the war in Ukraine from the British spy agency GCHQ and the US National Security Agency.

The Secret Service inscription is on one of the entrances to the headquarters of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) in Berlin, Germany. Credit:AP

The alleged double agent, identified only as Carsten L in accordance with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin last Wednesday on suspicion of treason and taken into custody after appearing before a judge.

Security sources are now investigating the possibility that the agent was blackmailed into betraying Germany, the German news program Tageschau reported. If confirmed, recruiting an agent in the aftermath of the invasion in February would represent a coup for Russia and a blow to Western intelligence.