German paramedic’s narrow brush with death after being stung by the world’s most venomous fish in Australia

A paramedic is lucky to be alive after being stung by the world’s deadliest fish while diving in a picturesque bay in Western Australia.

German national Kacper Krupa, 26, was swimming in Hearson Cove near Karratha, about 1,500 kilometers north of Perth, when he was stung by a stonefish.

Mr Krupa was about 100 meters offshore in waist-deep water when he placed his left hand on what he thought was sand.

“Something stabbed me in the finger… I just took the hand out of the water and it was bleeding a little,” he told the ABC.

He said the pain was like an “elephant kicking your heart,” moving from his hand to his arm, shoulder, chest and finally to his heart.

Mr Krupa, who was with his girlfriend at the time, had to drive himself to the nearest hospital because she still did not want to drive.

“She was actually just shifting gears, I hit the clutch because I couldn’t use my left hand,” he said.

“I didn’t try to rip the steering wheel off because of the pain.”

On arrival at Karratha Hospital, Mr Krupa was given painkillers and his hand was placed in hot water and vinegar.

Mr Krupa spent a day recovering in hospital and began a week’s course of antibiotics after his discharge.

A local resident returned his phone after leaving it on the beach amid the chaos.

Mr Krupa warned Australians to wear protection in areas where rockfish could replace his ordeal.

He said emergency medical attention is essential after being stung by a stonefish and that immediately placing the affected area in very hot water will relieve some of the immediate pain.

Stonefish are considered the most poisonous fish in the world.

Australia has two main species of stonefish: the reef stonefish and the estuarine stonefish.

Stonefish have remarkable camouflage capabilities that allow them to blend in seamlessly with rocks, coral and the seabed.

They have 13 dorsal spines that contain potent neurotoxic venom and the sting causes extreme pain, possible cardiac arrest and paralysis.

No deaths from stonefish stings have been recorded in Australia since European settlement, and an antivenom was developed in 1959.