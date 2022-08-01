German MP says Colombian open-pit mine hurts local environment amid Berlin’s plans to buy coal

EU countries deprived of Russian energy resources due to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine are now turning to other suppliers. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to increase the import of coal from Colombia, the fourth largest exporter in the world. A member of the German parliament traveled to the northeast of the country to investigate the environmental impact of the largest opencast mine in Latin America. FRANCE 24 reports.

El Cerrejon in northeastern Colombia is the largest open coal mine in Latin America. Run by the Swiss company Glencore, the mine produced some 23.4 million tons of coal in 2021.

Germany plans to buy more coal from Colombia amid Western sanctions against Russia’s energy sector. Mining company officials say El Cerrejon has no negative impact on the environment.

Kathrin Henneberger, a representative of the German Green Party, went to Colombia to investigate the conditions resulting from the mine’s operations. “The mine has a significant impact on the region in terms of drinking water and also air pollution,” she said.

El Cerrejon consumes 23 million liters of water per day in La Guajira, a semi-desert area where water is scarce. The company shifted the course of a river to expand its business.

Close to the perimeter of the mining communities of indigenous Wayuu people.

Leobarda Sierra, an indigenous leader, said: “We used to have all the water we needed. Since the company came, we’ve run out.”

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro is pushing for an energy transition. But he must also replenish the country’s treasury. For the time being, a cessation of coal mining is not on the agenda.

Click on the player above to view the report by Pascale Mariani, Laura Chará and Juan Orozco.