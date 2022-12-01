German MP in ruling coalition leaves 51-year-old partner and three children for double-G porn star

A sitting German MP has scandalized German politics by putting his partner of 16 years and his three children on the water for an X-rated porn star with double G breasts.

Hagen Reinhold, 44, has been in the Bundestag with the centrist FDP since 2017 and was considered one of her power couples with longtime partner Karoline Preisler, 51, who is a member of the same party in the ruling coalition.

But Reinhold shocked Berlin by swapping his children’s mother for Annina Semmelhaack, who used to star in racy adult films as Annina Ucatis, known for her voluminous bust.

The 43-year-old recently raised eyebrows by announcing her intention to trade porn for politics and run for the FDP in local elections next year and a romance with Reinhold blossomed during mentorship sessions to promote women.

German MP Hagen Reinhold, 44, is pictured with his new porn star partner Annina Ucatis, 43

A graduate of economics and previously married to millionaire real estate magnate Theodor Semmelhaack, 65, Ucatis also starred in Germany’s Big Brother and made a name for himself in films such as Big T** A-List and Busty C*** Worshipers 2.

She also runs her own real estate agency called Holsteiner Grund & Boden.

The adult actress said, “It’s a great love and we’re going to have a happy future together.”

Meanwhile, her new partner added, “We got to know and love each other in the FDP.”

Reinhold had been one of the power couples in German politics with longtime partner Karoline Preisler (pictured), 51

The 43-year-old raised her eyebrows weeks ago when she announced she would run for the FDP next year in local elections, a dramatic pivot of her previous career.

Ucatis posted a photo with Reinhold in June showing the pair sitting down during their “mentor and skills training”

But after news of the affair broke, the rejected ex Preisler posted on Twitter: “The past few months have been bitter for me.”

She added that she is going back to Berlin and giving up politics after working as a member of parliament in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in northeastern Germany.

Ucatis posted a photo with Reinhold in June showing the pair during their “mentor and skills training.”

Sje said at the time: ‘During the last week of the German Bundestag I visited the office of Hagen Reinhold, MdB.

‘The team welcomed me very warmly and involved me in the political work.

“Thank you very much for your participation and your effort, I felt very comfortable with you!”

She posted a number of photos with the politician on her Instagram in the following months, documenting their budding romance that was hidden from the public.

Ucatis, a graduate of economics and previously married to millionaire real estate mogul Theodor Semmelhaack (pictured together), 65, also starred in Germany’s Big Brother

Ucatis made headlines in 2019 when the New York Police Department allowed her to take a private tour of their headquarters with no clear explanation.

The X-rated star shared photos and videos from the Real Time Crime Center among other sensitive areas of the NYPD’s One Police Plaza and at the Security Coordination Center at 55 Broadway.

In the series of posts, the 40-year-old actress poses for various NYPD paraphernalia. A uniformed man appears in several photos.

Ucatis poses in front of a memorial to fallen police officers before taking photos in front of other areas of the square’s lobby.

The lobby is open to non-police people, but those who want to pass through must be screened. They must show their ID and state the reason for their visit before going through metal detectors.

Ucatis filmed a three-minute video of her time in New York, including some of her time at department headquarters.

Included in the clip of the video is a shot of the Real Time Crime Center on the second floor of the building

Ucatis scans several other sensitive areas in headquarters and even poses in front of Police Commissioner James O’Neill’s office on the 14th floor

She occasionally glances at signs in the building that clearly state “NYPD Personnel Only.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Ucatis shared that a friend arranged the tour for her but would not reveal their identities.

“It was just a quick stop there. I love NYC very much and am interested in getting to know the city better,” she told the After.

A senior police source said they found her entry into the department “disturbing.”

“What’s on those screens appears to be something that shouldn’t normally be visible to the public,” the source said. ‘911 calls and information from the victim are typed into the system. That information is useful to the responding officers.

They continued, “Which victim wants their personal information to be read by everyone? It’s the equivalent of having an unauthorized person behind the police station.’

The source objected to Ucatis being allowed access to the 14th floor, even though the porn star admitted she had not met Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

“What’s even more bizarre is how she ended up on the 14th floor?” they asked. ‘I can’t go upstairs without being invited. There are other offices there, but they are high-level functions. It would be very inconvenient for me to appear on the 14th floor without an invitation.”

Several social media users mentioned an August note of the NYPD, which prohibits filming the inside of the precinct. Police should technically issue a warning before asking anyone to leave if they continue filming. If they don’t stop, they can be arrested.

The New York Police Department could not be reached for comment on questions about the porn star’s visit.