German minister tells Poland no chance for WWII reparations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister told her Polish counterpart on Tuesday that there will be no more reparations in World War II as Berlin believes the case is closed.

Annalena Baerbock addressed Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau directly at a press conference in Warsaw following their discussions on topics such as Poland’s request for reparations.

“The issue of reparations, as you know, is being closed from the point of view of the German government,” she said.

On Monday, Rau signed a memorandum to Germany, urgently demanding $1.3 trillion in reparations for material and other damage and losses, according to Poland, caused by the Nazi German occupation of 1939-45.

At the press conference, Baerbock strongly reiterated Berlin’s position that while Germany acknowledges its historic responsibility, the case is closed.

Rau said he believes the position could change in the course of the negotiations in which he hopes Germany will participate.

Baerbock stressed that today the two neighboring countries share a responsibility to keep Europe united in the face of outside threats, such as the Russian war in Ukraine. She also emphasized the importance of the bilateral treaties of 1990 and 1991 that confirmed Poland’s post-war border with Germany and good neighborly cooperation.

Border security is invaluable to Poles, due to centuries of turbulent history.

In the years after the war, Germany paid compensation to Eastern Bloc countries, but – by Moscow’s decision – only a small part of it went to Poland, which was the first and hardest-hit victim of the war.

Also on Tuesday, Polish lawmaker Arkadiusz Mularczyk, who has spearheaded efforts to re-evaluate the damages Germany owed, said a similar assessment should be made of the war damages caused by the Soviet Red Army, which also attacked Poland in 1939. and later fought the Germans on Polish territory to drive them out.

About 6 million Polish civilians, including 3 million Jews, were killed in the war. Some of them were victims of the Soviet Red Army invading from the east.

PART: