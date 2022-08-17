German man, 98, is charged with war crimes over murders of Soviets detained during WWII 

<!–

German prosecutors have charged a 98-year-old man with war crimes after discovering he was a former soldier manning the watchtowers at one of the infamous Nazi prisoner of war camps.

The suspect, who lives in Berlin and was not named by name due to German privacy laws, was a member of the Wehrmacht and was deployed in the prisoner of war camp ‘Stalag-365’ in the city of Volodymyr-Volynsky, in modern-day western Ukraine.

He is said to have been complicit in the murder of as many as 809 Soviet POWs who were held in appalling conditions in the camp between November 1942 and March 1943.

The POWs were among the 3 million Soviets who died from execution, forced labor, hunger, thirst, and exposure during their captivity during World War II.

The Berlin court is waiting for further information about the man’s alleged involvement in the deaths before the trial begins.

But if the case is mentioned, it could set a precedent for many more prosecutions for Nazi war crimes, which were historically limited to SS guards associated with concentration camps and the Holocaust, rather than regular German army soldiers.

Russian POWs stand on the grounds of Stalag 326, which was home to 10,000 prisoners during WWII

A Stalag camp in Stukenbrock, Germany, held 8,610 Soviet prisoners when it was liberated by American tank units in April 1945

While the accused may not have carried out the executions of Soviet prisoners himself, prosecutors argue that his “cruelty” to watch and maintain order as he watched them die makes him an accessory to murder.

A spokeswoman for the Berlin criminal courts said: The times: ‘He is accused of having been aware of the deprivation and starvation of prisoners of war and thereby guilty.’

“It’s different from the other cases because it’s always been about concentration camps.”

The Nazi war machine set up hundreds of ‘Stalag’ camps in occupied territory during World War II, which were reserved for prisoners of war.

While prosecutions in recent years have focused on bringing to justice those responsible for operating the horrific Nazi death camps that exterminated millions of Jews, many POWs captured and shipped to Stalag’s camps suffered a similar fate. .

A spokesman for a German state court investigating Nazi war crimes said conditions in some Stalag camps were very similar to the horrors experienced by concentration camp inmates.

He also pointed out that Soviet prisoners in Nazi Germany were considered “subhuman” and were therefore treated brutally by their guards.

Prisoners of war in a stalag in the town of Kitzingen in Germany rush to welcome the American troops who liberate them

April 9, 1945: Stalag 326 POW camp in Germany, where 30,000 Russian POWs die. Nine thousand were still alive when it was liberated by the US 9th Army

“The POW camps went in absolutely the same direction as the concentration camps,” the spokesman told The Times.

“The fact is that in POW camps, especially those with Soviet POWs, the conditions were catastrophic … one can also speak of systematic killings because of the hostile conditions there.”

Should the case in question go to trial, it is unlikely that many will follow suit.

All living Wehrmacht soldiers present in Stalag POW camps are said to be very advanced in age, and German courts are still hearing several pending cases related to alleged concentration camp guards.

But any prosecution of the 98-year-old accused would shed light on the plight of the millions of Soviet POWs largely forgotten by history, despite meeting their dark end in Stalag camps.

And Nazi war crimes investigators confirmed that they are now investigating several individuals suspected of working in the POW camps.