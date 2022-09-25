German legend Lothar Matthaus says England ‘are one of the favourites’ to WIN the World Cup

German football legend Lothar Matthaus believes that, despite recent performances, England are still ‘one of the favourites’ to win the World Cup this year.

The Three Lions have had a turbulent few months dating back to June, with defeats to Hungary and Italy culminating in their relegation from Tier A in the Nations League this week.

However, Matthaus, who was part of Germany’s 1990 World Cup winning side, insists Gareth Southgate’s side are still contenders but also warned of their ‘big problem’.

England are winless in their last five matches and have fallen to defeat in three of them

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus says England are still in contention to win the World Cup

Talking to The telegraph, Matthaus said: ‘When you see the names of the players, England is one of the favorites in the World Cup. England and France could have three first teams.

‘Fourth place in Russia. The EC final – they are close to winning a title after 1966. But maybe they have a problem with the goalkeeper.

‘They don’t have a goalkeeper like Germany. This can be a big problem. You need every player in the World Cup.’

With Southgate’s usual first-choice goalkeeper – Jordan Pickford – injured, Newcastle’s Nick Pope started the latest match with Italy. Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is also in contention to start against Germany on Monday night.

With Pickford’s club side Everton struggling last season and close to relegation, there is a chance the England boss could rely on a new man between the sticks in Qatar.

Jordan Pickford has been sidelined after picking up a thigh injury with Everton

Aaron Ramsdale (L) and Nick Pope will compete for a starting place against Germany

Matthaus continued: ‘But I think it’s good, especially for those countries with such a long league championship without a winter break, to play this World Cup during the season instead of at the end.

‘You have so many games and one [domestic] cup competition more. This means that the best players generally have between six and 10 games more than in Germany and Spain.’

The World Cup, played in the middle of the regular season, gives rise to a potential higher quality in the standard of the tournament, but could see a trace in the domestic leagues later in the year.

Gareth Southgate’s England side have gone 495 minutes without a goal from open play

England are without a win in their last five games and have lost three of them in what is their longest run without a win since 2014 and their worst run in the competition since 1992.

Southgate’s side have also gone 495 minutes without a goal from open play, with Harry Kane’s penalty in the reverse fixture against Germany in Munich the only goal they have scored in this dismal Nations League campaign.

They are in desperate need of a pick-me-up in Monday’s clash with Germany to boost spirits ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21.