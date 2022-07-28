German inflation hits 8.5% as food prices jump

German inflation rose to 8.5 percent in July on the back of a rise in food prices, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to keep raising interest rates despite the increasing risk of a recession in the currency area.

While German food price inflation stood at 14.8 percent in July, up from 12.7 percent in June, energy price inflation stood at 35.7 percent, down 38 percent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent energy supply disruptions, as well as supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, were the root causes of the price pressures, Destatis, the federal bureau of statistics, said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast an easing of the German harmonized index of consumer price increases to 8.1 percent, from 8.2 percent in June. The unexpected surge in Europe’s largest economy has shifted focus to the eurozone, which reports new inflation data Friday.

Ahead of German data, economists had expected the euro-zone figure for July, released Friday, to hold steady at 8.6 percent — a record high for the region’s economy. Katharina Utermöhl, an economist at Allianz, said the rise in German inflation meant the eurozone inflation figure could be closer to 9 percent in July.

If inflation in the eurozone rises even further, the ECB will come under pressure to raise interest rates by another half a point at its next monetary policy committee meeting in September. “A 50 bp rate hike by the ECB” [in September] looks like a foregone conclusion,” Utermöhl said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero, the first increase in more than a decade.

Carsten Brzeski, head of macro research at ING bank, said on Thursday: “We expect the ECB to normalize monetary policy by another 50 percent by the end of the summer. [basis point] walking before taking a long break.”

The first estimate of production in the euro zone’s second quarter, also released on Friday, is expected to show weak gross domestic product growth of 0.2 percent. Economists fear the second half of the year will be even worse.

“High inflation during the second quarter is one of the reasons growth will be quite weak, as it has lowered real household incomes, meaning real consumption will be weaker than it would have been,” said Andrew Kenningham, an economist at Capital. Economy. “That effect is likely to continue into the second half of the year and at least early 2023, which is a major reason why we predict a recession.”

After reaching a record high of 8.7 percent in May, German consumer price inflation fell to 8.2 percent in June following a series of measures, including the introduction of a fuel discount and a travel pass of €9 per month.

Inflationary pressures are likely to persist in Germany and other eurozone countries due to disruptions in the supply of gas from Russia. “The rise in natural gas prices could push energy inflation back up, depending on how much government steps in to cover household costs,” Kenningham said.