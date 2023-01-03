German inflation falls stronger than expected

Inflation in Germany fell more sharply than expected last month, offering hope that the worst of the crisis is over in Europe’s largest economy.

The 9.6 percent figure for December was down from November’s 11.3 percent and well below the 10.7 percent forecast by experts.

European stock markets rose and the euro fell against the dollar on the prospect that it could soften the path of interest rates.

However, hopes for any immediate turnaround were dashed by comments from European Central Bank (ECB) rate setter Martins Kazaks.

He said he expected more significant interest rate hikes in the coming months.

However, yesterday’s figures represent the first time German inflation has fallen below 10 percent since August.

It rose as much as 11.6 percent in October as the war in Ukraine pushed up food and energy costs.

The energy spike has eased and a one-time payment by the government to help consumers meet bills also had an impact on the December figure.

However, energy prices last month were still 24.4% higher than a year earlier, while food prices rose 20.7%, according to data from Germany’s statistics office.

The better-than-expected headline figure comes after recent data from Spain also showed a slowdown in inflation.

But economists pointed to the continued strength of ‘core’ inflation, which excludes volatile factors such as food and energy, in both countries.