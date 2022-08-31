German firms halt production to cope with rising energy prices

German manufacturers are halting production in response to the surge in energy prices due to pressure on Russia’s gas supply, a trend the government has described as “alarming”.

Economics Secretary Robert Habeck said the industry has been working hard in recent months to reduce its gas consumption, including by switching to alternative fuels such as oil, making its processes more efficient and reducing production.

But he said some companies had also “stopped production altogether” — a development he said was “alarming.”

“It’s not good news,” he said, “because it could mean that the industries involved are not just being restructured, but are experiencing a rupture — a structural rupture, one that is happening under tremendous pressure.”

Habeck said rising gas prices affected everyone from large industrial companies to small trading companies and the medium-sized enterprises that make up the “Mittelstand”. “Wherever energy is an important part of the business model, companies experience pure fear,” he said.

He said the business model of much of Germany’s industry was based on the abundance of gas from Russia that was cheaper than gas from other regions. That competitive advantage “won’t come back anytime soon, if it ever comes back,” Habeck said.

He spoke as Russia halted gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days of scheduled maintenance. The disruption is because European countries are already suffering sharp price increases as a result of dwindling Russian stocks. Prices have more than doubled since Russian exporter Gazprom first restricted supplies through Nord Stream 1 three months ago.

Habeck’s comments echo recent warnings from Siegfried Russwurm, head of Germany’s main business lobby, the BDI. He said earlier this month that many companies had to stop production because “costs and revenues are no longer aligned”.

He said German companies were suffering not only from higher energy prices, but also from recent rate hikes in the US and slowing growth in China, one of Germany’s largest export markets.

The pessimism was underlined by a recent survey by one of Germany’s leading economic think tanks, the Ifo Institute, which found that German business confidence had fallen for the third month in a row.

The index, based on a monthly survey of 9,000 companies, fell to a more than two-year low of 88.5 from 88.7 last month.

Habeck spoke after a cabinet day in the government pension Schloss Meseberg, outside Berlin. Finance Minister Christian Lindner said after the meeting that the government was working on a “massive” package of emergency measures for consumers under pressure, ravaged by rising inflation and rising energy prices.

Lindner said the measures for this year would be in the “single digit billions” and in the “double digit billions” by 2023. The two previous emergency packages introduced in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine totaled €30 billion.

Lindner demanded reforms of the electricity market, where high gas prices caused an automatic rise in electricity prices, which resulted in unexpected gains for a number of energy suppliers.

Echoing Lindner, Habeck said it was a matter of “taking the root cause” of higher energy prices, not just mitigating their effects.