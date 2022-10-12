WhatsNew2Day
German far-right politician ‘danced’ on Holocaust memorial

By Merry

BERLIN (AP) — Israel’s ambassador to Berlin has berated a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party for appearing to be dancing on the country’s Holocaust memorial.

Ambassador Ron Prosor tweeted on Tuesday that far-right politician Holger Winterstein had “disgraced himself and his party”.

A photo posted to social media showed Winterstein posing with outstretched arms on one of the stone slabs that make up the Berlin memorial to the more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

German media reported that the photo was taken after a protest organized by Alternative for Germany on Saturday.

The party, known by the German acronym AfD, said it would take action against Winterstein for his “extremely disrespectful behavior”.

Winterstein is a provincial representative in Thuringia.

The leader of the party in the state, Bjoern Hoecke, in 2018 called the Holocaust memorial a “monument of shame” and called on Germany to make a “180-degree turn” when it comes to the way it remembers its past. A party tribunal rejected an offer to remove him at the time.

