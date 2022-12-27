German bond yield hits its highest level since 2008

Signals of further rate hikes from the European Central Bank sent German government bond yields to a 14-year high yesterday.

Yields on two-year bonds, the rate at which investors are willing to lend to governments during that period, rose to 2.714 percent, a level not seen since 2008.

It came after ECB rate setter Klaas Knot signaled on Monday that the bank will continue to raise rates in the coming months, citing the continued risk posed by skyrocketing inflation.

Eurozone inflation has eased from its all-time high of 10.6% in October to 10.1% in November, and the ECB has slightly slowed the pace of rate hikes in the hope that the battle against it will be over. reached a turning point.

But rate setters have also wanted to emphasize their continued commitment to defeating the scourge of inflation with further hikes in the coming months.

Elsewhere, stock markets in Europe shrugged off the prospect of further ECB rate hikes as they hiked in response to China’s decision to remove Covid-19 quarantine rules for incoming travelers.

China’s move also pushed oil prices to a three-week high.