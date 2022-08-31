German and UK bond yields in historic August surge

German and UK government bonds were on track to end one of their worst-ever months, exacerbated by euro-zone inflation data on Wednesday coming in higher than feared.

The yield on the German 10-year Bund, which is seen as a measure of the cost of borrowing in the eurozone, rose by more than 0.7 percentage point to 1.54 percent in August, reflecting the largest monthly increase since 1990. which closely monitors interest rate expectations, has recorded its biggest jump in more than four decades – rising 0.04 percentage points on Wednesday to 1.19 percent.

In the UK, short-term gold yields rose more than 1.3 percentage points in August, the steepest increase since 1994 – rising 0.13 percentage points on Wednesday to 3.03 percent. Bond yields rise when their prices fall.

Those moves in the debt market came as data on Wednesday showed that euro-zone inflation hit a new all-time high of 9.1 percent in August, up from 8.9 percent in July. Eurostat’s flash estimate of consumer price growth exceeded economists’ expectations of 9 percent.

Excluding food and energy costs, core inflation in the eurozone was 5.5 percent, higher than estimates of 5.1 percent.

Wednesday’s data was widely anticipated by investors looking for clues as to how far and how quickly the European Central Bank will tighten monetary policy to curb price growth fueled by an escalating energy crisis. The ECB will make its next interest rate decision on Thursday.

“The further increases in headline and core inflation in August, and the likelihood that they will continue to rise, will increase pressure on the ECB to accelerate the pace of tightening. The balance of probability shifts to 75 basis points up next week,” Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior European economist at Capital Economics, wrote after the data was released.

In July, the ECB raised borrowing costs by an unexpectedly high 0.5 percentage point to zero for the first time in more than a decade.

Movements in German and UK bonds this month follow a much stronger July for both markets, following a drastic repricing by investors of the extent to which the ECB and the Bank of England will raise interest rates to fight inflation.

At a closely watched economic symposium last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, central bankers redoubled their efforts to tackle inflation, even despite faltering economic growth. Hawkish rhetoric at the conference led to three consecutive days of declines for global equities until Tuesday’s close.

Several members of the European Central Bank’s governing committee have since discussed the need to further tighten monetary policy. In a speech in Austria on Tuesday, Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel rejected calls to slow interest rate hikes to protect economic growth.

Some economists have warned that inflation in the eurozone will rise above 10 percent in the fall and continue to rise for longer on the back of rising gas prices. Contracts linked to TTF, the European wholesale price for gas, rose 4 percent to €278 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday, after reaching a high of more than €340 per megawatt-hour earlier this month.

Russia on Wednesday halted gas flows to Europe via the critical Nord Stream 1 pipeline as Gazprom began scheduled maintenance on the line for three days.

European equities continued to fall, with the regional Stoxx 600 falling 0.7 percent, while the London FTSE 100 lost 1 percent.

Wall Street stock futures fell lower, undoing previous gains, with contracts tracking the broad S&P 500 falling 0.1 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed out the session flat and Japan’s Topix fell 0.3 percent.

The dollar added 0.2 percent against a basket of six currencies.