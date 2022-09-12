Geri Horner steps out in her signature all-white look as she shops with daughter Bluebell

Geri Horner enjoyed some quality time with her teenage daughter Bluebell on Sunday.

The Spice Girl, 50, was seen shopping in North London with her 16-year-old eldest child.

Loving mom Geri looked chic with her signature all-white and beige look, which she paired with a matching baseball cap.

The best-selling writer showed off her youthful face without makeup the day she wore her red locks tight and straight.

She completed the casual chic look with a cream Birkin bag while treating herself and her oldest child to a takeaway coffee.

Geri’s lookalike daughter also opted for a comfy look for the outing with a pair of low top Nike Dunk sneakers and layered with a khaki polo collar.

The outing comes after Geri and her husband Christian Horner applied to expand their mansion with the planning application stating they need more space for their “growing family.”

Geri had daughter Bluebell after a six-week affair with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi in 2005.

Christian also shares a daughter, Olivia, eight, with his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

The Horners also have a five-year-old son Montague together.

The author and boss of F1 Red Bull is getting a new floor that will become an extra bedroom with its own bathroom, linked to the existing house.

The mansion already has five bedrooms, with one each for the couple and the three children they have in between, in addition to a spare bedroom.

Elizabeth Pickup, of historic building experts Worlledge Associates, praised the celeb couple for taking care of their landmark home.

It is on the site of a former rectory, in Marston St Lawrence, Northants and has features dating back to the 16th century.

Ms. Pickup said they are making it workable for a growing family looking for more bedrooms.

The biochemist, who gave up her career for old buildings and better family balance, said: ‘Since purchasing the house, the current owners have overseen an extensive program of repairs, maintenance and refurbishments.

“This process of managed change has resulted in the house, grounds and associated structures being preserved as heritage sites, while enabling continued use of the property as a family home to meet the needs of modern family life.

‘The current residents have invested heavily in repair, maintenance and inventive reuse of redundant buildings on the site.

“The main house provides a much-loved home for a busy, growing family, with bedroom space under increasing pressure to meet their needs.”

Five years ago, the Wannabe singer refused to rule out any more children, saying HELLO!, “There’s definitely room for one more, and if it did, that would be great.”

And when her daughter Bluebell was two, she even revealed that she was looking for adoption.

She told Glamor UK: ‘I have a sister and would love to give Bluebell that as a present.

“I feel I have the ability to love a child that is not mine in blood.

‘I’m open to what life brings. I am now educating myself on adoption.’