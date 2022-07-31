Geri Horner parts ways with her PR firm ahead of a rumoured Spice Girls 2023 world tour

Geri Horner has reportedly parted ways with her PR firm ahead of a rumored Spice Girls tour next year.

The 49-year-old singer left Outside Origination, with whom she has been a customer for years, after deciding she “wanted a change.”

The ’90s girl group is rumored to be reunited for a world tour and an animated film, and Victoria Beckham even thought she’d join them after missing out on the band’s 2019 shows.

‘It’s time for a change’: Geri Horner, 49, has parted ways with her PR firm ahead of a rumored Spice Girls 2023 world tour

A source told The sun “Geri thought it was time for a change, so she said goodbye to Outside.”

Earlier this year, however, it was reported that plans for the upcoming reunion had been postponed due to the busy schedule of Covid and Ginger Spice Geri.

A source told the publication: ‘A few years of lockdown and everyone has turned their backs on the group in favor of other projects’.

Pop juggernaut: The pop stars — Geri Horner, 49, Melanie Chisholm, 48, Melanie Brown, 46, Emma Bunton, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 48, — are rumored to be planning a tour and animated feature (pictured 1996)

‘Geri is talking about new TV stuff, Emma [Bunton] has TV and radio work and the two Mel’s are concentrating on their own things.”

MailOnline has reached out to a Spice Girls representative for comment.

Geri and Mel B were the driving force behind all future plans, and the girls were eager to perform in Australia.

Reunion: The Wannabe hitmakers famously toured the UK as a foursome in 2019, after Victoria decided not to participate (LR, Mel B, Emma, ​​Geri and Melanie C pictured in 2019)

They also hoped to make an animated film starring Victoria in which the girls would voice Girl Power superhero characters after their hugely successful 1997 Spice World film.

The girls played without Victoria on 13 dates in 2019 on a stadium tour to 700,000 fans worth an estimated £80 million.

Last year they starred in an advertising campaign for the mobile game Coin Master.

Superstars: They also hoped to make an animated film starring Victoria Beckham, 47, featuring the girls who voice Girl Power superhero characters

Last November, Mel B, Geri and Emma met at the swanky Mandeville Hotel in London, while Mel C dialed in via Zoom amid rumors they were planning a world tour in 2023.

The source went on to claim that “superfan” Adele would “definitely” be in the audience after telling Mel B that attending their most recent show at Wembley Stadium “made her year.”

Posh Spice was the only member of the band not to participate.

She said Vogue Germany at the time: “It took a lot of courage not to tour with the Spice Girls anymore, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.”

“I prefer to focus on my family and my business.”