Geri Horner cancels lavish 50th birthday party after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Geri Horner has called off her 50th birthday party as the country mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The country’s longest-reigning royal died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

And fiery royalist Ginger Spice, who turned 50 last month, has decided to cancel her lavish birthday party this weekend.

On hold: Geri Horner has called off her 50th birthday party as the country mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Geri pictured with husband Christian last year)

Her celebration at the Oxfordshire home she shares with her husband, Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, was expected to see a full-scale Spice Girls reunion, with guest Victoria Beckham.

Singer Geri is a royalist whose tribute to the Queen was broadcast as part of the Party At The Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The pop star began her short speech at the time with: ‘Our Queen, kind, loving, strong, serving our country, the Commonwealth, which brings us all together.

Farewell: The country’s longest-reigning royal died ‘peacefully’, aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday (pictured last October)

Uncomfortable! Geri Horner addressed television viewers with a Party at the Palace message to the Queen at the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert in June

She added: ‘Always put others before yourself, you are truly inspiring, inside and out, we thank you… we love you.’

Britain’s longest-reigning royal Queen Elizabeth II died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

The star, who met the royal family with the Spice Girls, began her short speech with: “Our Queen, kind, loving, strong, serving our country, the Commonwealth, bringing us all together.

The Queen’s death has left Britain and her Commonwealth realms entering a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be moved to London via Edinburgh on Tuesday before being laid up in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by her bereaved family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures in public life around the world.