Geri Horner ‘at war with neighbours after building a HUGE barn without planning permission’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner are reportedly at war with neighbors after building a huge barn on their land without planning permission.

Ginger Spice Geri, 50, built the stables for her 14 horses but now faces a fight as she seeks retroactive approval from Oxfordshire council.

however according to The sun a neighbor claims the building is “horrible” and so large it affects cell phone signals.

Stables: Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner are reportedly at war with neighbors after building a huge barn on their land without planning permission

In a letter to the municipality seen by the paper, some complain that it is “destroying landscapes and views,” while other villagers are outraged that the multimillionaire couple is flaunting the rules.

With one complained: ‘They’ve even rerouted public footpaths and put up their own stile gates, how is that allowed?’

The couple, who married in 2015, share not one but two huge houses, a country house near Banbury, Oxfordshire, and another path in Hertfordshire.

Not fair: In a letter to the municipality seen by the newspaper, many villagers are outraged that the multimillionaire couple is showing off the rules

MailOnline has reached out to Geri’s representatives for comment.

In 2020, enthusiastic rider Geri shared how her beloved horse Beauty helped her find the courage to tour with the Spice Girls again.

In the girl group’s heyday in the 90s, the singer was known for her loud and confident personality, and the quintet enjoyed huge worldwide success.

Back in the saddle: In 2020, eager rider Geri opened up about how her beloved horse Beauty helped her find the courage to tour with the Spice Girls again

However, Geri admitted that she struggled to find the courage to rejoin the Spice Girls spotlight many years later, as her “teenage bravado had run out” – something Beauty played a key role in helping her recover.

The mother of two shared how when she first met Beauty, he had turned his back on her, with Geri saying he had bruised her ego because she felt he didn’t like her.

The Wannabe hitmaker went on to compare the experience to how she felt with her fans, explaining that she sometimes felt “disconnected” with them, and realizing that she had taken her fans “for granted.”

Try again: It comes after the pair re-submitted plans for a £30,000 greenhouse on the property after Geri, who was The Great Celebrity Bake Off, wanted to work on her healthy cooking skills after the show

It comes after the pair have resubmitted plans for a £30,000 cash on the property after Geri, whoThe Great Celebrity Bake Off wanted to work on her healthy cooking after the show.

The couple plans to grow their own vegetables, in keeping with Geri’s new life as a household goddess.

Geri and Horner had hoped to tear down their current greenhouse and replace it with a 36ft.

They had a setback when the council said it was too big and have now tried their luck for a 29ft one.

The singer shares a son named Monty, five, with her husband. She also shares daughter Bluebell with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi, with whom she had a relationship in 2005.