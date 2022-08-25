Geri Horner and Amanda Holden delighted at daughters’ GCSE results

Geri Horner and Amanda Holden proudly unveiled her after their daughters received their GCSE results.

Geri’s daughter Bluebell Madonna, 16, beamed in an Instagram photo on Thursday as she read her results, which were nine A* grades.

The pop star, 50, wrote: ‘So proud of you Blue! All A ️⭐️!! 9 GCSE! You have worked so hard! You inspire me! girl power!!!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.’

So proud of you! Geri Horner revealed that her daughter Bluebell has achieved NINE A* grades at GCSE level

Good news! Amanda, 51, didn’t reveal the exact results her daughter Lexi, 16, had gotten, but she shared a photo of herself sitting on a step and hitting the air

Bluebell – whose father is British-American film director Sasha Gervasi, 56, looked exactly like her famous Spice Girls mother when she kept her results in check.

Geri is now married to British former driver and current team principal of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, Christian Horner, 48.

Amanda, 51, didn’t reveal exactly what results her daughter Lexi, 16, had received, but she shared a photo of herself sitting on a step and hitting the air.

She wrote, “Me when we got Lexi’s results this morning. She smashed it. So proud of our girl.’

The results were released Thursday morning as the highest numbers for GCSEs were reported to have fallen by a record amount and are lower than last year but above pre-pandemic levels.

The news came amid a battle for sixth-grade seats that saw tens of thousands of students stand guard.

If hundreds of thousands of teens achieve their results, the plunge into the highest marks will affect an estimated 75,000 – with about 50,000 fewer achieving at least a basic pass in six GCSEs.

Sixth forms usually require at least four passes.

Top marks of 7/A or higher in England, Wales and Northern Ireland fell from 28.9 percent in 2021 to 26.3 percent this year, down 2.6 percentage points.

But this is higher than the equivalent figure of 20.8 percent in 2019.

The proportion of submissions that received a 4/C or higher — considered a pass — fell from 77.1 percent in 2021 to 73.2 percent this year, down 3.9 percentage points, but up from 67.3 percent in 2019 .

And girls continued to hold their lead over boys this year, with 30.0 percent of entries achieving a 7/A, compared to 22.6 percent for men, according to figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ).

But the gap has narrowed slightly from last year, when 33.4 percent of female submissions received a 7/A or higher, compared to 24.4 percent for men, a 9.0 percentage point lead.

Separate figures published by exam regulator Ofqual showed that 2,193 16-year-olds in England achieved 9/A* in all their subjects – including 13 students who had completed at least 12 GCSEs.

The top 10 subjects of the GCSE, in which students have to take a number of compulsory subjects and a number of electives, have remained the same this year. Business Administration, which is optional, saw the largest percentage increase in submissions for a major topic, jumping 4.6 percent from 102,542 to 107,283. While Spanish remains the second most popular modern foreign language after French, the number of languages ​​imported has fallen for the first time since 2018.

Her girls: Amanda pictured with her lookalike daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10

While traditional A*-G grades are used in Northern Ireland and Wales, in England they have been replaced by a 9-1 system, with nine being the highest. A 4 is roughly equivalent to a C number and a 7 is roughly equivalent to an A.

In 2021, the share of the highest-ranking GCSE submissions rose to an all-time high after exams were canceled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and students were given results determined by their teachers.

Similar to the pattern of A-level results published last week, numbers were expected to fall below last year but remain above 2019 as students had to retake exams for the first time in three years.