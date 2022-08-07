Geri Horner, 50, slips into white swimsuit on her birthday – as Spice Girls send heartfelt messages

Geri Horner looked stunning as she donned a white bathing suit for a trip to the beach on her 50th birthday on Saturday.

The Spice Girls singer showed off her stunning figure in the form-fitting garment as she made the most of the August sun.

Captioned the photo, the star captioned: “Best birthday ever! Thanks for all your sweet messages!’

Geri was inundated with good wishes from her friends and followers – including her fellow Spice Girls who all shared heartfelt messages on her special day.

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her and Geri, taken in the late 1990s during the heyday of the Spice Girls.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Happy Birthday @therealgerihalliwell! Hope you have the best day!! Kisses’.

Emma Bunton shared an animation of several throwback photos of the couple, saying she “couldn’t wait to celebrate with her.”

She wrote: ‘Congratulations my beautiful Spice sister @therealgerihalliwell. Sharing moments with you are some of my favorite memories. Have the most special day with your beautiful family, can’t wait to celebrate it with you. Love you so much. X

Mel C shared a photo of her and Geri on stage together, writing: “Happy 50th @therealgerihalliwell! My dear Spice sister, oh, the adventures we’ve had.

“We share so many incredible memories and I look forward to making more. From bombing your battered Fiat Uno, telling everyone how we would become the greatest girl band in the world, to reuniting on stage at Wembley Stadium and all the madness in between.

‘Congratulations on our one and only Ginger Spice. You are the most amazing collaborator, bandmate and friend. I love you with every part of my soul. #FriendshipNeverEnds #GirlPower’.

Mel B shared several photos of her and Geri taken over the years, writing: ‘Sooooo many memories awwwww Happy 60th Birthday Ginge, old Bugga.

“I’ve loved and adored you since the day we met #backintheday #goodtimes #girlpower #friendship.”

Geri acknowledged her big day with an Instagram reel full of iconic moments from her career, teasing fans that “the best is yet to come.”

She captioned the post: ‘I’m turning 50! I am so thankful for all the wonderful people and experiences I’ve had in my life. Thank you. I love you. The best has yet to come. Geri x.'(sic)