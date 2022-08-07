WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Geri Horner, 50, slips into white swimsuit on her birthday – as Spice Girls send heartfelt messages

Entertainment
By Merry

‘The best has yet to come!’ Geri Horner, 50, slips into white bathing suit for a trip to the beach on her birthday – while Spice Girls send heartfelt messages

By Sean O’grady for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Geri Horner looked stunning as she donned a white bathing suit for a trip to the beach on her 50th birthday on Saturday.

The Spice Girls singer showed off her stunning figure in the form-fitting garment as she made the most of the August sun.

Captioned the photo, the star captioned: “Best birthday ever! Thanks for all your sweet messages!’

Radiant: Geri Horner looked fabulous as she donned a white bathing suit for a trip to the beach on her 50th birthday on Saturday

Radiant: Geri Horner looked fabulous as she donned a white bathing suit for a trip to the beach on her 50th birthday on Saturday

Geri was inundated with good wishes from her friends and followers – including her fellow Spice Girls who all shared heartfelt messages on her special day.

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her and Geri, taken in the late 1990s during the heyday of the Spice Girls.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Happy Birthday @therealgerihalliwell! Hope you have the best day!! Kisses’.

Emma Bunton shared an animation of several throwback photos of the couple, saying she “couldn’t wait to celebrate with her.”

Pals: Geri was inundated with good wishes from her friends and followers - including her fellow Spice Girls who all shared heartfelt messages on her special day

Pals: Geri was inundated with good wishes from her friends and followers – including her fellow Spice Girls who all shared heartfelt messages on her special day

Heartwarming: Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her and Geri, taken in the late 1990s during the Spice Girls' heyday

Heartwarming: Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of her and Geri, taken in the late 1990s during the Spice Girls’ heyday

61147841 11088987 image m 90 1659865392631

'Grateful': Geri acknowledged her big day with an Instagram reel full of iconic moments from her career, teasing fans that 'the best is yet to come'

‘Grateful’: Geri acknowledged her big day with an Instagram reel full of iconic moments from her career, teasing fans that ‘the best is yet to come’

She wrote: ‘Congratulations my beautiful Spice sister @therealgerihalliwell. Sharing moments with you are some of my favorite memories. Have the most special day with your beautiful family, can’t wait to celebrate it with you. Love you so much. X

Mel C shared a photo of her and Geri on stage together, writing: “Happy 50th @therealgerihalliwell! My dear Spice sister, oh, the adventures we’ve had.

“We share so many incredible memories and I look forward to making more. From bombing your battered Fiat Uno, telling everyone how we would become the greatest girl band in the world, to reuniting on stage at Wembley Stadium and all the madness in between.

‘Congratulations on our one and only Ginger Spice. You are the most amazing collaborator, bandmate and friend. I love you with every part of my soul. #FriendshipNeverEnds #GirlPower’.

61147357 11088987 image a 78 1659863658457

Memories: Emma Bunton shared an animation of several throwback photos of the couple saying she 'couldn't wait to celebrate with her'

Memories: Emma Bunton shared an animation of several throwback photos of the couple saying she ‘couldn’t wait to celebrate with her’

61147361 11088987 image a 76 1659863649387

'Love you': Mel C shared a photo of her and Geri onstage together, writing: 'Happy 50th @therealgerihalliwell! My dear Spice sister, oh the adventures we've had

‘Love you’: Mel C shared a photo of her and Geri onstage together, writing: ‘Happy 50th @therealgerihalliwell! My dear Spice sister, oh the adventures we’ve had

Mel B shared several photos of her and Geri taken over the years, writing: ‘Sooooo many memories awwwww Happy 60th Birthday Ginge, old Bugga.

“I’ve loved and adored you since the day we met #backintheday #goodtimes #girlpower #friendship.”

Geri acknowledged her big day with an Instagram reel full of iconic moments from her career, teasing fans that “the best is yet to come.”

She captioned the post: ‘I’m turning 50! I am so thankful for all the wonderful people and experiences I’ve had in my life. Thank you. I love you. The best has yet to come. Geri x.'(sic)

61147365 11088987 image a 74 1659863635461

Heartwarming: Mel B shared several photos of her and Geri taken over the years, writing: 'Soooo many memories awwwwwww Happy 60th Birthday Ginge, old Bugga

Heartwarming: Mel B shared several photos of her and Geri taken over the years, writing: ‘Soooo many memories awwwwwww Happy 60th Birthday Ginge, old Bugga

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Ellie Simmonds, 27, is confirmed as the…

Merry

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu…

Merry

Olivia Culpo puts on a virtual fashion…

Merry
1 of 2,757

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More