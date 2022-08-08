Geraldton Western Australia hairdresser exposes text messages from ‘creepy’ male customers

An Asian-Australian hairdresser has decided to publicly shame one of her dowdy male clients in hopes of dissuade others in her from making similar requests.

Kim Tran, 29, became the proud owner of the Walk In Barber Shop in Geraldton, a mining town in the Midwest of Western Australia, two years ago.

But since opening her shop, the 15-year-old barber says she’s been asked to provide sexually explicit services like “happy endings” almost every day.

Kim received over 200 of the lewd requests in her first month of business and after two years, the hairdresser is at a breaking point.

“Enough is enough,” she told the Daily Mail Australia in tears. ‘I can’t take it anymore’.

Kim Tran, 29, became the proud owner of the Walk In Barber Shop in Geraldton, a western Australian Midwest town, two years ago.

The 15-year-old barber told Daily Mail Australia that she has been asked to provide sexually explicit services almost daily since opening (pictured, Kim’s Walk In Barber Shop)

Kim has trouble sleeping and suffers from anxiety from the constant messages, phone calls and face-to-face visits from dowdy clients who want more than just a haircut.

On Friday, she revealed one of hundreds of messages she receives from single and married men asking for sexual services.

Kim posted screenshots of the man’s messages – including his phone number – and begged others not to confuse her hairdressing services with those of a sex worker.

“I would like to sign up for a shave and trim with a happy ending send me a text message with a time and money amount,” reads the man’s first message.

“What happy ending are you asking?” Kim replied.

The customer then explained in disgusting terms: ‘Just rub to unload please!’

‘I don’t do happy endings! You need to stop this,” Kim shot back, saying she would report the man to the local police.

Kim published one of the hundreds of explicit messages she receives from single and married men requesting sexual services (photo, the text exchange with the client)

Kim (pictured) said she was afraid to go to the police for fear of retaliation and said she was so busy she couldn’t take a day off to press charges against the men asking for lewd requests

Kim said she was too scared to go to the police for fear of retaliation and said she was so busy she didn’t have time to take a day off and file a report.

“Sometimes I worry if I report them, they’ll know and get mad and they’ll come back to hurt me,” she said.

The hairdresser said the non-stop requests for sexual services had strained her relationship and caused an argument with her partner.

“He gets angry and upset,” Kim said.

“Sometimes he asks me for their numbers so he can call them and tell them to leave me alone.”

The 29-year-old wears her engagement ring to work every day, but says it does little to stop the advances — some of which come from men who know her partner.

The 29-year-old (pictured) wears her engagement ring to work every day, but says it does little to stop the advances — some of which come from men who even know her partner

The clients requesting sexual services can be as young as 19, but the majority are from men in their mid-30s to late 60s.

Kim said she gets personal requests about twice a day and texts and phone calls asking if she offers explicit services every third or fourth day.

She even put signs on the door and salon mirrors to remind customers she was “barber only,” but said the signs are usually ignored.

One customer offered her $2,000 to perform an explicit act, while others have even tried to grab her halfway through their haircut or while she’s holding the door for them.

A customer told the hairdresser that he liked ‘little Asian girls’.

Since opening, Kim has had signs on the door and salon mirrors (pictured) reminding customers she’s “barber only,” but they’re mostly ignored

“Men go to Vietnam and Thailand and it’s easy to get a girl for one night. They see an Asian girl and they think she might be doing the same service,” Kim said.

The barber can usually ignore the flow of requests for sexual services, but in recent weeks the unwanted attention had become unbearable.

“I’ve had a really hard time,” she said through tears.

A big part of her job has become telling men no — which Kim politely said.

“I say, ‘I’m very sorry, but I’m a hairdresser, I don’t do those jobs, please understand and leave me alone,'” she said.

“I’ve never gotten mad or mad, even when I’m feeling really sad. Even if people try to touch me in my shop. I tell them I’m trying to earn a living for my family.’

Kim (pictured in her shop with her six-year-old daughter) said she can usually ignore the onslaught of lewd requests, but it had become unbearable in recent weeks

Last week, the hairdresser posted screenshots of a text message to a male customer on the ‘Geraldton Neighborhood Watch’ Facebook page.

“I am often looked down upon by others for being Asian,” she wrote.

“A lot of people think Asians are mostly prostitutes, so I’m often texted or harassed by customers in the store.

“I believe there are many other women who have the same problem as me, but the difference is that they don’t dare say it because they are shy or don’t want people to judge them.”

Kim said that’s why she listed the man’s personal phone number.

“If anyone is related to the person with the phone number below, I hope they discover the true face of the husband and father they live with,” she wrote.

Kim also contacted Desert Blue Connect, a women’s advocacy group, who made her feel “much better” and said she deserved to be respected

The hairdresser ended her post by saying she hoped others would not do things that “affect the work psychology, joy or vitality of others.”

‘I’m just a hairdresser. Please respect. Hairdresser only,” Kim repeated.

Geraldton’s locals quickly came to her rescue with dozens of Facebook users condemning the “outrageous” request.

“That is disgusting and no one should be subjected to such disgraceful and disrespectful behavior,” one woman wrote.

One man called the customer a “sad person” and encouraged Kim to “rise above it” and leave it “with the person who sent it down the gutter.”

“I’m sorry you have to deal with this repulsive ghoul and others like him,” said another.

“Keep your head high and love you for posting this sick number.”

One woman said she got the same request halfway through a haircut and urged her fellow hairdresser to “stay safe.”

Kim (pictured) hopes her post will stop the flood of requests from ‘creepy’ customers and give other victims of the same harassment the confidence to voice their opinion

Kim hopes that talking about her experience will prevent “creepy” customers from asking her to provide sexual services in her store.

She contacted Desert Blue Connect, a women’s advocacy group, who made her feel “much better” and said she deserved to be respected.

The hairdresser said working two jobs meant she had limited time to read the comments, but said she felt “good luck” getting the support of the community.

Kim also hopes that sharing her story will give other women a voice.

“I hope many other victims read my message,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.