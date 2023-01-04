Geraghty becomes chairman of the Warren County board of trustees

WARREN COUNTY, NY (NEWS10) — Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty was selected on Jan. 4 to chair the 2023 Warren County Board of Supervisors. This will be his second consecutive year as Chairman of the Board.

Geraghty received the majority of the weighted votes from his peers on the Board of Trustees at the Board’s annual organizing meeting. Geraghty comments, “I am honored that my colleagues have elected me again to chair our Board of Supervisors,” “I am proud of what we were able to achieve in 2022, with a balanced budget, millions of dollars in stimulus funds distributed in our community and revenue showing that our local economy remains strong I believe Warren County is in good shape and we have a lot of good things ahead of us.”

In addition to being chairman of the board, Geraghty led the board for four years between 2013 and 2016. The supervisor also served as Warren County Budget Officer for six years and Acting Warren County Administrator for one and a half years between 2016 and 2018. He has served as Warrensburg City Supervisor since 2007 and was elected after a career in management of the former International Paper Co. plant. in Corinth. Geraghty is planning a state-of-the-county address at the next meeting of the Board of Supervisors, on Friday, Jan. 20.