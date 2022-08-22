Georgina Rodriguez visits to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal

<!–

Georgina Rodriguez has made a surprise visit to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal six months after the devastating loss of one of her twins.

The 28-year-old accompanied pilgrims and other religious worshipers on her weekend visit to the site where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to three children more than 100 years ago.

Her harrowing journey to the sanctuary came after troubled Man United partner Cristiano Ronaldo missed his club’s pre-season tour due to a ‘family problem’.

Sacred: Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez paid a surprise visit to Fatima’s Portugal site on Sunday – six months after the devastating loss of one of her twins

His absence at the time was linked to the couple’s continued efforts to overcome the pain of losing their baby boy on April 18 after Georgina went into childbirth.

His sister, named Bella Esmeralda by her loving parents, enjoyed her first family vacation in Mallorca this summer.

Georgina took time at the Fatima shrine to ask for spiritual guidance and wrote in a post alongside a series of photos she uploaded on Instagram: “Continue guiding and illuminating my path, little virgin,” followed by an emoticon of heart and angel.

Family: Georgina and Cristiano welcomed their daughter Bella in April, who joins her siblings (LR) Mateo, five, Eva, five, Alana, four, Cristiano Jr, 12

She dressed in her usual glamorous style – drawing the attention of locals and visitors alike in a form-fitting white dress, a Chanel headscarf and handbag, and Hermes sandals.

And video footage shot at the scene showed she wasn’t alone — she arrived at the shrine with her trusted twin bodyguards Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro and a TV crew.

According to unconfirmed local reports, the footage was shot for a follow-up series to her six-part Netflix show I Am Georgina, which aired in January and charted her life from rags to riches, from a £10 an hour shop assistant to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stone.

The sacred site of Fatima, in Ourem, a 90-minute drive north of Lisbon, was where Kate and Gerry McCann visited in May 2007 to pray for the safe return of their missing daughter Madeleine.

It is not the first time that Georgina has shown her religious faith. In the first series of ‘I Am Georgina’ she visited the cathedral in her hometown of Jaca in northern Spain to pray.

She wrote in a photo she posted before Jesus on the cross on Instagram: ‘So many prayers at your feet, so many wishes and tears. Today I am finally reunited with you.

“Thank you for lighting my path and always accompanying me.”

Her partner’s future at Man United is still up in the air, with the latest reports linking him to an emotional return to Sporting in Lisbon.

The five-time Ballon d'Or wants to leave Old Trafford a year early to continue playing Champions League football.