Georgina Rodriguez shows off new ‘mama’ tattoo on her arm

Georgina Rodriguez debuted a new tattoo on Instagram on Sunday while enjoying the sun in Portugal with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former sales assistant, 28, shared a photo gallery during a trip to Lisbon after football icon Manchester United’s match against Leeds was postponed.

Georgina held up her right arm in front of the rooftop pool and revealed her new ink that read “Mama” in small letters.

New look: Georgina Rodriguez debuted a new tattoo on Instagram on Sunday while enjoying the sun in Portugal with her beautiful Cristiano Ronaldo

Incredible: Georgina held her right arm in front of the rooftop pool and revealed her new ink that reads ‘Mama’ in lowercase

The beauty also posed for a selfie donning a leopard print bikini while leaning on Ronaldo’s shirtless back.

The couple sheltered from the sun under baseball caps and the footballer opted for dark sunglasses.

In a third photo, Ronaldo looked out over the city wearing bright yellow shorts while cooling off in the pool.

Striking: The former sales assistant, 28, shared a photo gallery during a trip to Lisbon after football icons Manchester United’s match against Leeds was postponed

She captioned the post: ‘Weekend feels’.

This isn’t the only tattoo the beauty has shown this year, as Georgina got two winged cherubs last month, six months after the devastating loss of one of her twin babies.

The couple announced the tragic loss of their son in childbirth on April 18 – their daughter Bella Esmeralda survived.

Fun in the sun: Georgina snapped a photo of her beautiful Ronaldo looking out over the city wearing bright yellow shorts as he cooled off in the pool

Georgina can be seen as the Madrid-based tattoo artist Berni who inked the design on her forearm, with the design visible on an iPad.

Looking as glamorous as ever, she opted for a slinky pink mini dress with a diamond encrusted choker.

Her dark brown locks were pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she completed her look with a pair of chunky trainers.

Tribute: This isn’t the only tattoo the beauty has shown this year, last month Georgina got two winged cherubs, six months after the devastating loss of one of her twin babies

Portuguese Cristiano announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with Georgina, whom he met while playing for Spanish giant Real Madrid.

But a statement released in April confirmed that one of the couple’s twins had died, with Ronaldo describing the loss as “the greatest pain”.

He wrote: ‘It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It’s the greatest pain parents can feel,” the announcement read.

Poignant: Georgina can be seen as Madrid-based tattoo artist Berni inked a cherub on her forearm, with the design visible on an iPad

‘Only the birth of our girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated by this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.’

Georgina and Cristiano later revealed that they had named their daughter Bella Esmeralda in a heartwarming Instagram post.