Georgina Rodriguez rages as Cristiano Ronaldo is benched for majority of Portugal’s World Cup match

Georgina Rodriguez was furious after her partner Cristiano Ronaldo was only allowed to play for a very short time in Portugal’s World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday night.

The model, 28, stood at the side of the pitch in Qatar and still looked glum even as the footballer’s side won 6-1 without him – while Ronaldo, 37, looked frustrated as he sat on the bench .

She then raged on social media that it was “such a shame we couldn’t enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes.”

She also pointed out that while Portugal sang the national anthem, the media during the game was much more focused on taking pictures of Ronaldo standing at the side of the pitch.

She wrote in the caption of her slew if snaps of the game, “Congratulations Portugal! While the 11 players sang the national anthem, all targets are on you.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes. The fans keep claiming you and screaming your name.

“I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and let us shake another night.”

Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos proved to be a revelation throughout the match, scoring a hat-trick in the 6-1 win.

Ronaldo came on the field in the last 17 minutes, but did not score.

Portugal will play Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ronaldo was an isolated figure following Portugal’s stunning 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday night as he left the field as his teammates continued to celebrate their stunning performance on the pitch.

The Portuguese captain made his way to the dressing room after the game was dropped by coach Fernando Santos.

Portugal had no problems without him in the squad as they ran to a 5-1 lead in his absence – with his replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick – before he was introduced after starting on the bench in a knockout match for his country for the first time since Euro 2008.

In a clip released after Portugal blew Switzerland away at the Lusail Stadium, Portuguese players were seen applauding on the pitch as they took in the cheers of their fans after a sensational performance.

But apart from his colleagues was Ronaldo, who made his way slowly across the field to the Portuguese tunnel.

The player left the field on his own and his teammates in particular failed to join him as they celebrated jubilantly as a group.

Ahead of kick-off, much of the talk of Portugal’s last 16 games has naturally revolved around the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, as debate raged over why he had been dropped from the side.

Some – including Jamie Carragher – believed his omission was a result of his poor performance in the tournament to date.

Despite being the first male player to score in five World Cup tournaments, his only goal came from a penalty in the victory over Ghana.

He was also included in Sofascore’s worst team of group stage ratings, where he was placed front with an average rating of 6.37 over his three matches.

But others have pointed to the fact that words were exchanged between Ronaldo and coach Santos when he was hooked against South Korea in Portugal’s final group match.

Santos left the player from his starting squad for just one day after insisting he ‘didn’t like’ the free agent’s angry reaction after being taken off in the 2-1 loss to Son Heung-min’s side .

He claimed after the win over Switzerland that Ronaldo was benched for tactical reasons rather than as a result of his behavior after coming on as a substitute against South Korea.

Santos faced increasing pressure to bench the star, with Dutch legend Frank de Boer among others leading calls to leave him out if Portugal succeeded in Qatar.

The Dutch legend said: ‘It’s not just Ronaldo, it’s everything that comes with him. Everyone has an opinion. The weight you get on your shoulders when you leave him outside… you have to respond to that. Everyone only talks about Cristiano Ronaldo and nothing else.

“It’s not about the game you’re going to play against Switzerland, it’s about why you benched him or why you started with him.

“You probably never get it right. If I were the manager I would bench him.

Asked if he would be angry if Ronaldo cursed at him as a manager as he would have done to Portuguese boss Fernando Santos, De Boer added: “It depends at what time and how he did it. You always have to see the whole picture.

“But how he reacted lately, of course there is already a negative atmosphere around him, so he must also be a bit smarter at the moment.”

However, Portugal were quick to prove that they wouldn’t struggle if it weren’t for the presence of arguably the greatest player in their long history.

Ronaldo’s absence may have made headlines, but his side were leading 5-1 when he came on in the 73rd minute of play.

Ramos, the 21-year-old Benfica striker who replaced Ronaldo, has thrived in the vacant striker position and scored a hat-trick in just his first start in Portugal.

Pepe, Raphael Gurreiro and super-sub Rafael Leao scored the other three as Portugal rioted on Tuesday evening.