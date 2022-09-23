Georgina Rodriguez puts on a busty display in a blacks sports bra

Her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the FA for improper conduct after he smashed a mobile phone from a teenage fan’s hand in April.

But Georgina Rodriguez ignored her partner’s recent controversy when she put on a busty display in a black sports bra in a new snap shared on Instagram on Friday.

The beauty, 28, caused a storm at the gym when she showed a glimpse of her roomy assets in the workout outfit she wore with a cropped jumper.

She also revealed her toned abs and gorgeous curves in matching leggings as she leaned against the side of a boxing ring.

The doting mom completed her look with a cap and wore her dark locks pulled back in a sleek braid while opting for a glamorous makeup look.

A close-up photo showed her figure further and her white Christian Dior designer handbag.

It comes as Cristiano has been charged by the FA for improper conduct after he smashed a mobile phone from a teenage fan’s hand following Manchester United’s defeat to Everton in April.

Ronaldo has been charged with a violation of FA Rule E3 regarding inappropriate and/or violent conduct following the incident.

A statement from United read: “We take note of the FA’s announcement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. We will support the player in his response to the charges.”

The FA charges follow an investigation by Merseyside police that led to Ronaldo being warned last month after being interviewed over allegations of assault and criminal damage.

Jake Harding (14) tried to film Ronaldo on his phone as he limped off the field at Goodison Park after United’s 1-0 defeat.

The Portuguese star angrily knocked the phone out of the boy’s grasp and left it with a bruised hand, according to his mother Sarah Kelly.

Ronaldo apologized on social media and invited the boy to watch a game at Old Trafford as a guest. He wrote: ‘It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments like the ones we face.

Ouch: Sarah Kelly says her son Jake Harding, 14, had a bruised hand after the incident

Nevertheless, we must always be respectful and patient and set the example for all young people who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

However, the boy turned down Ronaldo’s invitation and his mother also criticized United’s reaction to the incident.

“United have done a terrible job and it has only made things worse to be honest,” she said. “The way I see it, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go out to dinner, we wouldn’t.

“Why should we do it because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s like we owe him a favor, but I’m sorry, we don’t.

“It’s not my words, it’s my son’s words. After all, that’s what it’s all about. It affected him more than me, so I gave everything to him to make his own decision. He doesn’t want to go to United, he doesn’t want to go to Ronaldo.’